Headlines — August 24

News

US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria

The U.S. military said early Aug. 24 it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

After six months of war in Ukraine, momentum tilts against Russia

Moscow retains a firepower advantage, but Kyiv is starting to take the initiative and Western support for Ukraine is holding firm despite economic pain.

7 in 10 Americans want to send more weapons to Ukraine, poll finds

Survey shows Americans want to keep supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes despite inflation concerns at home.

Business

The US Air Force is a partner on the new Boom supersonic commercial jet

On Aug. 16, 2022, American Airlines announced an agreement to purchase 20 Boom Supersonic Overture commercial jets with an option for an additional 40. American, the worldís largest airline by volume, follows United Airlines, Japan Airlines and the Virgin Group in pre-ordering the supersonic jetliner. Virgin Galactic subsidiary, The Spaceship Group, is also a Boom partner in the manufacturing and testing of the new aircraft along with the U.S. Air Force.

Airbus’ Zephyr drone test unexpectedly halted after two months aloft

Testing of Airbus’ Zephyr drone concluded unexpectedly after completing a record 64 days aloft following an incident at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, according to Army Futures Command.

As danger grows for commercial firms in space, so does call for norms: Aerospace

One critical issue for the commercial space industry identified by the Aerospace study is the potential for their satellites and ground stations to be deliberately targeted.

BAE Systems wins US Army deal for cold weather all-terrain vehicle

The U.S. Army has selected BAE Systems to produce its new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle, picking the contractor over an Oshkosh Defense-ST Engineering team.

Engine deals reveal US wants to maintain three warplane makers

But the multibillion-dollar deals raise questions about just how far along the Next Generation Air Dominance program is.

Defense

Stealth fighters prepare to dogfight over Australian Outback during Pitch Black drills

Air Force jets and Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters will engage in dogfighting practice involving as many as 80 planes at a time over northern Australia this month and next.

How harshly should DOD punish political, religious proselytizing?

An Army Reserve major in North Carolina received an administrative punishment akin to a “slap on the wrist” after he shared his religious and political opinions in a YouTube video in late July — prompting both him and a longtime activist to cry foul, but for different reasons.



Texas lawmakers ask Kendall to reopen contest for STARCOM HQ

The Texas congressional delegation is petitioning Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall to reconsider the department’s decision to limit candidate locations for Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) to the six states already home to a Space Force base, thus eliminating Texas and 46 other states from the competition.

Navy christens third ‘Overlord’ robot ship, with more on tap

The U.S. Navy on Aug. 23 welcomed its third Overlord unmanned surface vessel into the fleet, as the service prepares to ramp up its USV experimentation at sea and ashore.

Air Force may temporarily allow beards, in the name of research

Many airmen’s dearest wish may soon come true if the Air Force greenlights a pilot program allowing some men to grow beards.

Air Force to expand synthetic environment for mission rehearsal, testing, and training

Aircraft simulators must evolve to meet the adversary threat, leaders from the 53rd Wing told Air Force Magazine.

DARPA wants to put more lasers in space, but not for the reason you probably think

Space-BACN would make sure satellites can talk to each other and give ground troops the information they need.

Veterans

Study to examine reasons for infertility among recent war veterans

Researchers on Aug. 23 announced plans for a new study to discover reasons why veterans from the recent wars are more likely to struggle with infertility than their civilian peers.

1 in 3 veterans have been arrested, data shows. A commission is asking why

A preliminary report found that many risk factors were linked — for example, symptoms of traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress can lead to substance abuse.

Marine veteran is the latest arrest as Jan. 6 prosecutions continue

A Marine Corps veteran and former combat videographer was arrested Tuesday by federal officials in Alabama on eight charges stemming from his alleged actions at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

It’s the small wins that matter at Project ComeBack, where veterans and rescued horses pair up for mutual healing

As the horses learn to join the herd, so too do the veterans learn to reintegrate back into civilian life.

One Native veteran’s new mission: Fill in the gaps of VA care on his reservation

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the military at proportional rates higher than any other group, but they often have trouble accessing care because VA facilities are far away or backlogged. It took Dupree six months to get an appointment, he says, and when he did, the therapist wasn’t a vet, he wasn’t Native, and it didn’t go well.

After 77 years as a ‘John Doe,’ WWII veteran’s remains identified and returned home

Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey finally made his way home after seven decades overseas. The Army enlisted soldier was finally identified by the Defense Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPPA) through dental records and anthropological evidence.