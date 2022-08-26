Thunderbird team coming to Mojave Air and Space Port

The Mojave Air & Space Port/Rutan Field will be hosting the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds’ winter site selection team on Aug. 30.

The team will evaluate the airport and facilities in consideration for hosting their winter training operations.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our Airport and community, and we are excited for their visit,” said Timothy J. Reid, the acting general manager and CEO of MASP.

The Thunderbirds’ selection team needs to perform an aerial site survey, which will include two TFRs — one from 11 a.m. to noon, and one from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

During both of these times they will be engaged in aerial maneuvering to test and evaluate the airspace. Due to the high speeds in which these maneuvers will be performed, MHV Class D airspace will be temporarily closed, with a TFR in place for five nautical miles and up to 17,999 feet Mean Sea Level.

For their second flight of the day all three F-16s will be performing an aerial demonstration.