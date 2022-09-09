U.S. Army

Pfizer Inc., New York, N.Y., was awarded a $4,852,867,500 modification (P00004) to contract W58P05-22-C-0001 for the oral therapeutic PAXLOVID. Work will be performed in New York, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 American Rescue Plan Act funds; Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds; Coronavirus Preparedness Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funds; and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funds in the amount of $4,852,867,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

NH1 JV,* Highland, Utah, was awarded a $33,433,913 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2018 military construction, Army; and 2022 operation and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $33,433,913 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-22-C-0017).

Southern Dredging Co. Inc., Charleston, S.C., was awarded a $7,590,560 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Wilmington, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,550,560 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, N.C., is the contracting activity (W912PM-22-C-0015).

U.S. Navy

Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory, North Logan, Utah, is awarded a $75,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00173-22-D-2005) and a cost-plus-fixed-fee task order (N00173-22-F-2026) for research and development in advanced sensor processing, exploitation, and network technologies. The contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $150,000,000. Work on the task order will be performed in North Logan, Utah (90 percent); and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded a $37,670,520 ceiling-priced delivery order (N00383-22-F-N702) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-18-G-N701 for the repair of APG-65/73 radar systems in support of the F/A-18 aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and work is expected to be completed by October 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $28,252,890 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $32,066,020 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide support services to manage, maintain, and enhance the Law Enforcement Information Exchange (LInX) and Department of Defense Law Enforcement Defense Data Exchange (D-DEx/LInX) systems for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The contract will include a 60-month ordering period. Work will be performed in Herndon, Va., (96 percent); and various government facilities throughout the U.S. (4 percent) that cannot be determined at this time. The ordering period of the contract is expected to be completed by September 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was posted as a full and open competitive solicitation to Navy Electronic Commerce Online and the System for Award Management website, with seven offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-22-D-Z036).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded a $25,700,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5300 to procure three additional 57mm MK 110 Mod 0 gun mounts and associated hardware. Work will be performed in Karlskoga, Sweden (76 percent); and Louisville, Ky., (24 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,086,572 (66 percent); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,613,428 (34 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Alloy Surfaces Co. Inc., Chester Township, Penn., is awarded a $15,233,640 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00001) with a provision for an option quantity of up to 125 percent, under previously awarded contract N00104-22-C-K077 to exercise the option period to manufacture of MJU-64/B and MJU-66/B aircraft decoy flares. The contract included a base ordering period with an additional option ordering period. Exercising this option will bring the total estimated value of the contract to $28,260,735. All work will be performed in Chester Township, Penn., and ordering will be completed by late September 2022. This effort involves funding under the Foreign Military Sales program. Funding for MJU-64/B will combine funds from special defense acquisition funds (42 percent); United Kingdom (18 percent); Netherlands (11 percent); procurement of aircraft (Air Force) funds (10 percent); Poland (7.6 percent); Switzerland (7 percent); procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds (2 percent); Morocco (1 percent); Italy (1 percent); and Denmark (0.4 percent), while funding for MJU-66/B will combine funds from Australia (79 percent); special defense acquisition funds (16 percent); Norway (4 percent); and Italy (1 percent). These combined funds in the full amount of $15,233,640 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This was a fully competitive requirement, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Alberici-Mortenson JV, St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $12,969,452 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N69450-20-C-0016. This modification provides for the recapitalization of the dry dock at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. Work will be performed in St. Marys, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by April 2023. This modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $625,470,806. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,969,452 will be obligated at time of award. Previous year funds were received in support of this in-scope modification executed due to unforeseen conditions in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.236-2 on a sole source basis, with one offer received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded an $11,163,301 firm-fixed-priced delivery order (N00383-22-F-VW07) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-20-G-VW01 for the repair of interconnecting box (roll drive units) and aircraft pod (pod electronic housing) components in support of the AN/ASQ-228 Advanced Targeting Forward-Looking Infrared. The delivery order does not include an option period. Work for the interconnecting box will be performed in Basildon, Essex, England (80 percent); and McKinney, Texas (20 percent). Work for the aircraft pod will be performed in Basildon, Essex, England (80 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (15 percent); and McKinney, Texas (5 percent). Work is expected to be completed by December 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount $11,163,301 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded an $8,047,842 firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to an order (N6134022F7003) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This modification exercises an option to provide cyber security services to support the physical security of the P-8 aircrew trainers and facilities, including cyber scanning and remediation, cyber security updates, and scheduled and unscheduled maintenance for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (50 percent); and Huntington Beach, Calif., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,047,842 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Transportation Command

ABX Air Inc., Wilmington, Ohio (HTC71119DC002); Air Transport International Inc., Wilmington, Ohio (HTC71119DC003); Alaska Airlines Inc., Seattle, Wash., (HTC71119DC004); American Airlines, Fort Worth, Texas (HTC71119DC006); Amerijet International Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., (HTC71119DC007); Atlas Air Inc., Purchase, N.Y., (HTC71119DC008;) Delta Air Lines Inc., Atlanta, Ga., (HTC71119DC009); Eastern Airlines, Wayne, Penn., (HTC71121DC001); Federal Express Corp., Washington, D.C. (HTC71119DC010); Hawaiian Airlines, Honolulu, Hawaii (HTC71119DC011); Jet Blue, Long Island City, N.Y., (HTC71119DC012); Kalitta Air LLC, Ypsilanti, Mich., (HTC71119DC013); Lynden Air Cargo LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (HTC71119DC014); Sun Country Airlines, Eagan, Minn., (HTC71119DC016); National Air Cargo Group Inc., Orlando, Fla., (HTC71119DC017); Northern Air Cargo Inc., Anchorage, Alaska (HTC71119DC018); Omni Air International LLC, Tulsa, Okla., (HTC71119DC019); Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc., Purchase, N.Y., (HTC71119DC020); Southwest Airlines, Dallas, Texas (HTC71119DC021); Everts Air Cargo, Fairbanks, Alaska (HTC71119DC022); United Airlines Inc., Chicago, Ill., (HTC71119DC023); United Parcel Service Co. (UPS), Louisville, Ky., (HTC71119DC024); and Western Global Airlines (WGA), Estero, Fla., (HTC71119DC026), have been awarded a modification for the option to extend services on Global Heavyweight Service (GHS), indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contracts with an estimated combined value of $63,492,569. This contract provides heavyweight delivery services for domestic and international shipments. Services shall be provided for the Department of Defense, other federal government agencies, and contractors who have a cost-reimbursable contract line-item number under another government contract which includes transportation of freight (cost-reimbursable contractors). Services required include door-to-door, time-definite, pick-up and delivery, transportation, timely and accurate shipment tracking, government Third Party Payment System participation, customs clearance processing (if applicable) and shipment data reporting. Work will be performed internationally and domestically. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022. Ordering is decentralized and funding is provided by multiple government agencies. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $348,423,690 from $284,932,121. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Norotos Inc.,* Santa Ana, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $49,950,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for night vision goggle helmet mount parts. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Sept. 6, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., (SPRBL1-22-D-0013).

Defense Health Agency

D7 LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., will be awarded a $16,710,043 modification to their current firm-fixed-price commercial contract (HT0011-21-C-0024). This award, titled “Market Technology Integration Office (MTIO),” provides support for the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Information Operations Directorate – J-6 for the implementation, management, and sustainment of a joint, integrated, and protected premier health information enterprise supporting health care delivery to the patrons of the Military Health System. To uphold the stringent uptime and maintenance DHA medical facilities require of their information technology systems, this requirement provides program and technical support services, to include program management, enterprise financial management, performance management, change management, technical , administrative, and subject matter expert support. The modification is funded by fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds. The period of performance is from Sept. 29, 2022, to Sept. 28, 2023. The place of performance is Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business