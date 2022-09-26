Verification of veteran-owned small businesses transferring from VA to SBA

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, all responsibilities for the verification of veteran-owned small businesses will transfer from the Department of Veterans Affairs to the Small Business Administration.

Verification is a critical process that allows veteran-owned small businesses and service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses to access veteran-specific benefits, including certain government contracts and the purchase of surplus government property. This process establishes eligibility by confirming that veterans in fact, run VOSBs and SDVOSBS.

To facilitate the transition to SBA, VA will stop taking applications for verification or reverification of VOSBs and SDVOSBs Oct. 24, 2022. The department is reaching out to all veterans who may be impacted by this action to inform them of VA’s Oct. 24 application deadline. Until then, veterans can continue to apply for verification at VA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.

“We value our partnership with the Small Business Administration in this effort,” said Executive Director of the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization Sharon Ridley. “VA will reach out to all impacted veterans to ensure a transparent, seamless transition of the verification process.”

This transition is part of a government-wide effort, mandated by the William H. Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act, to streamline and consolidate services offered to VOSBs and SDVOSBs under SBA.

The only VA function that is transitioning to SBA is the responsibility for verification. VA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization will continue to advocate and provide education; training and guidance to help VOSBs and SDVOSBs secure government contracts.