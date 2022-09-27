fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

The King Stallion’s first exercise

by Cpl. Lauren Salmon Mountain Home AFB, Idaho
Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Adam Henke
U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 carry a cargo container with a CH-53K King Stallion at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 11, 2022. This was the first time the Marine Corps deployed the King Stallion in an exercise. HMH-461 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Henke)

Arid, hot air sits heavy over the mountains. Soon, the autumn winds will sweep the lands to chase away the heat, but before they can, the chop of helicopter rotor blades can be heard through the valleys.

Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461 has been here before, but never with the latest innovation in Marine Corps aviation: the CH-53K King Stallion.

This is the first fleet exercise the Marine Corps’ King Stallion deployed to conduct, marking a step forward for the Marine Corps.

With three times the lift capability of its predecessor, the CH-53K is the new heavy-lift solution for the naval force.

“The benefits are endless,” said Staff Sgt. James Ganieany, airframes division chief for HMH-461. “We practice our external [lifts] with a Light Armored Vehicle, and we never have power issues. HMH-461 had its first operational flight for the CH-53K in April 2022, and have been training with it ever since.”

“Routinely training with an LAV for an external load, to me, is absolute mind boggling,” said Staff Sgt. Dakota Schneider, a crew chief instructor with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1. “It’s got power for days; you can do anything you want.”

Mountain Home, Idaho, was chosen as the first deployment for training for the King Stallion because it provided a new climate and terrain features distinct from North Carolina, HMH-461’s home state.

“We have a lot of environmental flying that we don’t get to do in New River, [North Carolina]” said Ganieany. “Canyons, mountains, desert, it’s a complete 180 of what we’re used to flying in.”

The CH-53K can fly at higher altitudes, for longer distances and in hotter conditions than the CH-53E. HMH-461 used these qualities at Mountain Home to assist in future CH-53K production and employment.

The Marine Corps continues its long legacy of innovation with this test of the CH-53K King Stallion. The lessons learned by HMH-461 during the deployment for training support the Marine Corps’ modernization efforts.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Asteroid Didymos (top left) and its moonlet, Dimorphos, about 2.5 minutes before the impact of NASA's DART spacecraft. The image was taken by the on board DRACO imager from a distance of 570 miles. This image was the last to contain a complete view of both asteroids. Didymos is roughly 2,500 feet in diameter; Dimorphos is about 525 feet in length. Didymos' and Dimorphos' north is toward the top of the image. (Photo by NASA/Johns Hopkins APL photograph)
In first-ever planetary defense test,...
 By Josh Handel, Justyna Suroweic and Michael Buckley
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan
AFCENT ACE capabilities tested in...
 By Capt. Lauren Linscott | Al Udeid AB, Qatar
Northrop Grumman meets rocket motor...
 By Wire reports
Veteran of the Day: U.S....
 By Stephen Hill | Veterans Administration
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit