Non-profits can raise funds from Edwards air show

In a last call for Aerospace Valley civilian volunteer support for the first Edwards Air Force Base Open House and Air Show weekend in more than a decade, the Public Affairs Office this week appealed to non-profit organizations to fill the gaps in the ranks of helping hands needed from Oct. 12 to 17.

And the appeal comes with a $15 an hour per volunteer incentive for groups performing special eight-hour shifts for:

* Set Up and Tear Down Crew (Oct. 12, 13, 16)

* Commissary Crew (Oct. 13-17)

* Ice Delivery Crew (Oct. 14-16)

And to further expedite volunteering, the Air Force extended the previously announced Sept. 30 deadline for submitting an online security questionnaire. Visit the AV Air Show website at www.avairshow.com to access the volunteer registration form.

Public Affairs spokesman Chase Kohler said groups, including Scouting organizations, churches and Civil Air Patrol, among others, are also actively being recruited for volunteer duty with benefits.

Organizations operating in concessions can share a portion of the revenue.

Other needed tasks for individual volunteers include: Giving directions; removing debris; working an information or services booth, serving in a concessions booth, checking tickets, reuniting lost parents with children, or other such duties.

Volunteers do get perks and choices, perks including special access to the base, a free lunch, and an air show tee-shirt. People can volunteer for one or both days, with four-hour or full-day shifts.

And, as Kohler puts it, “Why only just watch the show when you can be an important part of it?”

Organized by the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, this event will be the first open house for the base in 13 years. The weekend also consists of a large STEM Expo with nearly 60 hands-on displays and activities for school children on Sept. 14.