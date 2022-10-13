Edwards AFB Air Show Program 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the special Aerotech News Edwards Air Show Program. The air show – running Oct. 15 and 16 — is the first air show at Edwards in 13 years, and marks the 75th anniversary of Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier at Edwards, as well as the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.

Included in the program are listings of aerial and static displays – everything from the Thunderbirds to the F-35 Lightning II, from B-1B Lancer to the C-17 Globemaster III, from the unmanned RQ-4 Global Hawk to the KC-135 Stratotanker. There are also photographs of all the main attractions, and information about Edwards, NASA Armstrong, and the Thunderbirds!

Highlighting the aircraft and mission of Edwards Air Force Base and the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, the air show promises to be one for the history books!

To download a copy of the air show program, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/2022EdwardsAFBASGuide.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of the Edwards Air Show program, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kfda/

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning October 13. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.