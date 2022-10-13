Space Development Agency transfers to USSF

The Space Development Agency, responsible for rapid delivery of space-based capabilities to the joint warfighter, transferred to the U.S. Space Force, Oct. 1, 2022, as part of a planned realignment mandated by Congress in the National Defense Authorization Act.

“SDA will be key to rapidly delivering space capability to our warfighters. SDA’s proliferated

low Earth orbit constellation, as an integral part of the Space Force’s force design, brings resiliency, accelerated capability delivery through spiral development, and rapid technology refresh,” said Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration. “I fully support their strategy, and we will maintain their structure and culture to let them continue to move fast and do what they do best. I’m excited for this dynamic organization to join the Space Force team.”

SDA originally stood up in March 2019 under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering as an independent defense agency with the understanding that it would eventually become part of the USSF.

SDA brings a unique acquisition strategy focused on proliferation and spiral development that enables faster and cheaper capability delivery by designing and rapidly deploying a threat-driven constellation of small satellites. SDA aims to provide responsive and resilient space capabilities and support the joint force, increasing the warfighter’s lethality, maneuverability, and survivability.

“As we transfer to the U.S. Space Force, SDA looks forward to continuing our important work on the National Defense Space Architecture, which will deliver critical space-based capabilities to the joint warfighter,” said Dr. Derek Tournear, Director of the Space Development Agency. “Our team is committed to carry on the same dedication to speed, delivery and agility that our agency has demonstrated in the past and we’re grateful for the support of leadership to carry on our mission and maintain our values as part of the U.S. Space Force team.”

As part of the U.S. Space Force, SDA will report to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration for acquisition matters and to the Chief of Space Operations for all other matters.

SDA programs will be an integral part of the space architecture in areas such as communications, data transport, and missile warning and tracking. Within the USSF, SDA, Space Systems Command, and the Space Rapid Capabilities Office will provide space capabilities critical to ensuring the resilient architecture needed to counter today’s emerging threats.