Veteran of the Day | U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Ronald L. Green

Ronald L. Green, a native of Jackson, Miss., enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1983.

He attended recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island in S.C. In March 1984, he was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., where he served as a field artillery cannoneer in the 11th Marine Regiment. He then reported to Okinawa, Japan, in 1985 and was assigned to Delta Battery, 2nd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment.

In 1987, Green attended Nuclear Field Artillery School and earned the military occupational specialty of Field Artillery Nuclear Projectile man. In 1988, he served as the tower operator for Southern Impact Area Control, or “Long Rifle,” at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. In 1990, he served as a drill instructor at Parris Island.

Green returned to Camp Pendleton in 1992 as a section chief for the 11th Marine Regiment. In 1993, he deployed to Somalia during Operation Restore Hope with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable). He returned to the 11th Marine Regiment as the battery gunnery sergeant. After this assignment, he served as the assistant marine officer instructor at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He deployed to South America to support Operation United Americas (UNITAS) for seven months in 2001 with the 23rd Marine Regiment. In 2006, he deployed for seven months with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. In February 2007, he assumed the role of squadron sergeant major for the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron, 39. In 2010, Green reported to the post of sergeant major for Marine Corps Forces Europe/Marine Corps Forces Africa, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Green returned to Camp Pendleton in 2012 and assumed the role of I Marine Expeditionary Force sergeant major. On Jan. 20, 2015, Green was selected to be the 18th sergeant major of the Marine Corps by Gen. Joseph F. Dunford. He assumed the post on Feb. 20, 2015, and served four years and five months, becoming the longest-serving sergeant major of the Marine Corps. Green retired in 2019 as sergeant major of the Marine Corps.

Green was awarded the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with two Gold Stars, a Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with four Gold Stars, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with two Gold Stars. He earned a B.S. in Cybersecurity and an M.S. in Cybersecurity Policy from the University of Maryland and co-authored the NATO non-commissioned officer’s professional military education reference curriculum.

We honor his service.