Defense Logistics Agency

Food Services, Inc.,* Mount Vernon, Wash., has been awarded a maximum $255,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Okinawa, Japan, with an Oct. 13, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Morale Welfare and Recreation and other federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-23-D4111).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., has been awarded an estimated $44,485,826 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for various heavy truck weapon systems replacement parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. The performance completion date is Oct. 13, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-23-D-0005).

U.S. Air Force

Riverside Research Institute, Arlington, Va., has been awarded a $49,468,966 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Microelectronics and Embedded System Assurance (MESA) II research and development effort. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; and Arlington, Va., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 14, 2028. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $650,941 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-23-C-1001).

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded an $18,106,451 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide U.S. Trident II Strategic Weapon System Kings Bay Trident Trainer Facility kit and engineering support services. †Work will be performed at Groton, Conn., (66 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (25 percent); and Cape Canaveral, Fla., (9 percent). Work is expected to be completed on Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,888,110; and fiscal 2022 ship building and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,871,779 will be obligated at time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. †This contract is being awarded as a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0003023C6004).

*Small business