Defense Logistics Agency

Oakes Farms Food and Distribution Services LLC,* Naples, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $238,500,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruit and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Alabama, with an Oct. 25, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Department of Agriculture schools. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-23-D-P403).

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $122,781,126 cost-plus fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the modification to $164,071,626. Work will be performed in the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funding in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Raytheon Co., Andover, Mass., was awarded a $122,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor pre-planned product improvement Increment III effort. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Tucson, Ariz., Anaheim Hills, El Segundo and San Diego, Calif., Fort Walton Beach, Indialantic and St. Petersburg, Fla., Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Ind., Andover, Burlington, Cambridge, Marlborough, Tewksbury, Waltham and Woburn, Mass., Aberdeen Proving Ground and Fulton, Md., Saginaw, Mich., Nashua and Pelham, N.H., White Sands Missile Range, N.M., Lawton, Okla., Chambersburg, Penn., Portsmouth, R.I., El Paso and San Antonio, Texas, and Arlington and Sterling, Va., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $122,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W9124P-19-9-0001).

University of Alabama in Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $52,109,492 modification (P00022) to contract W31P4Q-15-D-0062 for information technology and related systems and services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-15-D-0062).

Defense Health Agency

Cherokee Nation Operational Solutions LLC, Tulsa, Okla., was awarded a $33,691,944 firm-fixed-price contract (HT003822C0007), to provide site-specific activities necessary to implement the Electronic Health Record System, MHS (Military Health System) GENESIS. This contract supports successful MHS GENESIS wave implementation at military treatment facilities located outside the continental U.S. This contract was awarded using direct award procedures in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Small Business Act. Work will be performed at various overseas military treatment facilities with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. This award will be funded by fiscal 2022 procurement funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Health Agency, Defense Healthcare Management Systems-Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va.

U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Intelligence and Space, Dulles, Va., has been awarded a $12,120,150 firm-fixed-price with cost-reimbursement contract for non-personal and non-commercial services for operations and maintenance services of the Cobra King radar system. Work will be performed at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. and various overseas locations on board the U.S. Naval Ship Howard O. Lorenzen, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Patrick SFB, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA7022-23-0016).

