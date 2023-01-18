Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (HR0011-18-D-0001); Centra Technology Inc., Arlington, Va., (HR0011-18-D-0002); Avantus Federal/E3 Federal Solutions LLC, McLean, Va., (HR0011-18-D-0003); ECS Federal, Fairfax, Va., (HR0011-18-D-0004); ManTech SRS Technologies Inc., Herndon, Va., (HR0011-18-D-0005); Schafer Corp., Arlington, Va., (HR0011-18-D-0006); and Strategic Analysis Inc., Arlington, Va., (HR0011-18-D-0007), were awarded modifications with a combined $183,000,000 ceiling increase for technical and analytical support services. The modifications with cost-reimbursable, fixed-price and labor-hour task orders provide a range of high-level advisory and assistance services to all Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency technical and support offices, and increase the multiple award contract from $850,000,000 to a maximum amount of $1,033,000,000. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of August 2023. Task orders can extend the contract an additional five years until August 2028. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity for each contract.

U.S. Army

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $141,018,624 firm-fixed-price contract for A2 Medium Tactical Trucks and Medium Tactical Trailers. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-23-F-0111).

SGJV LLC,* Virginia Beach, Va., was awarded an $80,889,608 firm-fixed-price contract to replace existing boilers with new dual-fuel boilers. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2025. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $80,889,608 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-23-C-0003).Watterson Construction, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $51,700,000 firm-fixed-price contract to design and construct a standard design barracks. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of July 7, 2025. Fiscal 2021 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $51,700,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-23-C-0002).†

Defense Logistics Agency

Science Applications International Corp., Fairfield, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 332-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., with a Dec. 14, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-23-D-0012).

Science Applications International Corp., Fairfield, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 456-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Hawaii, Guam and the Kwajalein Atoll, with an April 14, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-23-D-0014).

Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc., Norwell, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $25,740,050 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hazardous waste removal and disposal. This was a sole-source acquisition with two responses received. This is an 18-month base contract with one 18-month option period. Locations of performance are throughout the northeastern U.S., with a Jan. 16, 2026, performance completion date. Using customers are Defense Department, Coast Guard, Fleet Industrial Supply Center, Air National Guard and Army Transportation Center. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services, Battle Creek, Mich., (SP4500-23-D-0008).

Carter Enterprises LLC,** Brooklyn, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $21,350,000 fixed-price, fixed-quantity contract for the Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment 4000 rucksack set. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. This is a one-year eight-month contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Aug. 30, 2024. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-23-C-0009).

Federal Prison Industries Inc.,*** doing business as UNICOR, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $11,891,033 modification (P00012) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-F053) with four one-year option periods for menís and womenís white jumpers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Arizona, with a Jan.17, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Navy

CACI Enterprise Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $29,700,625 firm-fixed-price, cost plus fixed-fee modification (P00025) to previously awarded contract N3220519F1044. This modification exercises Option Year Four of four planned options for continued integrated business systems support to Military Sealift Commandís (MSC) business systems and ashore operations. The contract assists, manages, operates, and maintains the commandís business systems, as well as interfaces with Navy enterprise defense business systems. Additionally, this contract allows MSC to integrate all of its business systems into a single, integrated business system to meet emergent and newly mandated requirements, specifically, federal compliance mandates such as financial improvement and audit readiness, growing cybersecurity concerns, cloud migration, and interoperability and integration with Navy and federal programs of records. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,227,625; and working capital (Transportation) funds in the amount of $5,473,000 are obligated for fiscal 2023. This modification exercises and incrementally funds Option Year Four, a 12-month period of performance commencing Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023. Work under this modification will be performed in Norfolk, Va. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp., Philadelphia, Penn., is awarded a $20,974,757 firm-fixed-price modification (P00023) to a previously awarded contract (N6134020C0007). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of spare parts in support of TH-73A Lot IV aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Cascina Costa, Italy (30 percent); Mineral Wells, Texas (20 percent); Prescott, Ariz., (10 percent); Anagni, Italy (10 percent); Camarillo, Calif., (8 percent); Westminster, Colo., (8 percent); Grand Rapids, Mich., (7 percent); Sarasota, Fla., (5 percent); and West Covina, Calif., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,974,757 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

