Headlines — February 8

News

China surpasses US in number of ICBM launchers

China now has more Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launchers than the U.S. according to a congressional notification from U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM, which oversees the nuclear arsenal.

US clears Poland to buy HIMARS and ammo worth $10 billion

The U.S. State Department has approved Poland to buy advanced rockets and rocket launchers worth $10 billion, marking the latest such order from Eastern European allies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Navy launches Chinese surveillance balloon salvage operation

The U.S. Navy kicked off its week by gathering the remains of the Chinese surveillance balloon Feb. 6, after a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4.

Russia accuses US embassy of ‘fake news’ over Ukraine, threatens expulsions

Russia has demanded that the U.S. embassy in Moscow stop spreading what Moscow regards as fake news regarding its military operation in Ukraine and has threatened to expel U.S. diplomats, the TASS news agency reported on Feb. 7.

Pentagon lifts Trump-era ban on release of Guant·namo prisoners’ art

The Trump administration called detainee art U.S. government property and halted most releases. Lawyers never mounted an intellectual property case.

Business

General Atomics’ Gambit moves to flight testing under AFRL’s autonomous drone project

AFRL is “projecting first flight in first half of FY24 [fiscal 2024],” Trenton White, OBSS program manager, told Breaking Defense.

Freedom-class littoral combat ship Marinette delivers to Navy

Lockheed Martin delivered the future USS Marinette (LCS-25) to the Navy at Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, in Marinette, Wisc., the service announced in a Feb. 3 news release.

UK must accelerate weapons procurement, shadow minister says

The U.K. must change the way it procures weapons to rebuild stocks for the British military and sustain support for the Ukraine, the Labour Partyís shadow defense secretary will say in a speech scheduled for Feb 7.

Defense

Army sets sights on 2024 for next Project Convergence

The Army is aiming to conduct the next round of the experimentation campaign known as Project Convergence in spring 2024, the deputy commanding general of Army Futures Command told Defense News.

US Space Force’s unmanned vehicle creates sonic boom over Florida upon re-entry

A U.S. Space Force research spaceplane returned to Earth after 908 days in orbit. The re-entry caused a boom heard over several parts of Florida.

Veterans

Biden to call for more support for homeless vets in State of the Union

President Joe Biden will call for more resources to prevent veterans suicides and more financial assistance for veterans in danger of losing their homes as part of call for a broad investment in federal support services as part of tonight’s State of the Union address.