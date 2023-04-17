Headlines — April 17

News

South Korea repels North Korean patrol boat after sea intrusion

The North Korean patrol boat crossed the so-called Northern Limit Line at around 11 a.m., April 15 while chasing a Chinese fishing boat.

US helicopter raid targets senior ISIS leader in Syria

A US helicopter raid in northeast Syria targeted a senior ISIS leader and planner early morning April 17, according to a spokesman for U.S. Central Command.

France, Germany not doing enough to support Ukraine, says Poland’s PM

Poland’s prime minister raised concerns about France and Germany’s lack of a wholehearted commitment to helping Ukraine win the war against Russia and how it affects Warsaw’s ability to back Ukraine April 13.

Business

Pentagon gives Aerojet Rocketdyne $216M to boost production of weapons used in Ukraine

The deal will help speed up manufacturing of Javelin, Stinger, and GMLRS rockets.

Why USAF’s new T-7 trainer won’t start production for 2 more years

The Boeing T-7 Red Hawk advanced trainer won’t be ready for a low-rate initial production decision until February 2025ósix and a half years after Boeing won the initial contract in 2018.

Company offers a high-power microwave option for Navy’s drone swarm threat

Epirus Leonidas is meant to stop drone swarms with a high-power microwave beam. It has an Army contract. We explore what the company is offering the Navy.

Austal eyes 1,000 new hires for nuclear submarine work

Blue and yellow machines whirred, autonomously welding the steel that Austal’s Alabama shipyard will need to build nuclear submarine components as the company moves away from aluminum vessels.

Navy awards Lockheed $62M contract to study aircraft for future nuclear C3 missions

The service selected the C-130J-30 in December 2020 to be the base aircraft of the NC3 aircraft dubbed E-XX TACAMO.

Defense

Air Force looks to cut nearly 50% of tactical air control party jobs

The Air Force is set to shrink its elite corps of tactical air control party airmen by nearly half over the next three years, Air Force Times has learned.

Pentagon aims to ‘own the technical baseline’ for AI tech, R&D official says

Over 100 officers, officials, academics, and industry insiders will discuss how to make AI more reliable, from ChatGPT-style “decision aids” to missile defense and cybersecurity, deputy CTO Maynard Holliday told Breaking Defense.

Veterans

He died with three Purple Hearts but no known relatives. So county officials gave him a military burial

Army Sgt. William Wilson, a Vietnam veteran, “was kind of forgotten while he was living, but we try to remember him in death,” said Tiffany Tsai, a county deputy public administrator.