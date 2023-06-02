U.S. Army

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $157,399,830 firm-fixed-price contract for new and maintenance hopper dredging of the Freeport Harbor Channel. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Freeport, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2026. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds; fiscal 2021, 2022 and 2023 civil construction funds; and fiscal 2023 non-federal Port of Freeport funds in the amount of $157,399,830 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-23-C-0005).

PRIDE Industries, Roseville, Calif., was awarded a $128,293,763 firm-fixed-price contract for repair and maintenance support to real property assets of the Joint Training Readiness Center and Fort Polk, La. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2028. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas, is the contracting activity (W911RX-23-D-0001).

The Solution Foundry LLC,* Woodstock, Ga., was awarded a $73,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support environmental management and training projects. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 29, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity (W912BV-23-D-0016).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Plymouth, Minn., was awarded a $40,600,169 modification (P00086) to contract W15QKN-13-C-0074 to develop, qualify, produce, and field Precision Guidance Kit variant M1156E4. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minn., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2026. Fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $40,600,169 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.

National Academy of Sciences, Washington, D.C., was awarded a $30,000,000 cost-no-fee contract to obtain objective, expert, independent analysis of selected topics from respected subject matter experts in selected fields to inform Army decision processes and address national security threats through advances in various scientific disciplines. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911NF-23-D-0002).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $29,599,564 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for logistics support for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems family of munitions and additional services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2026. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Bahrain, Finland, Jordan, Poland, Romania and South Korea) funds in the amount of $29,599,564 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-23-C-0045).

Northrup Grumman, McLean, Va., was awarded a $20,119,410 modification (P00198) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0014 for logistics support for the Special Electronic Mission Aircraft fleet. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $20,119,410 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

B3 Enterprises LLC, Woodbridge, Va., was awarded a $16,705,554 modification (P00025) to contract W9124G-19-C-0006 for refuel and defuel services. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Ala., with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2028. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $16,705,554 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

West Coast JV-II LLC, Coos Bay, Ore., was awarded a $9,000,000 modification (P00003) to contract W911SA-21-D-2002 for sustainment, modernization and improvement projects. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisc., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Goshawk LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (N62473-23-D-1412); Kinley Construction Co., Arlington, Texas (N62473-23-D-1413); Nova Group Inc., Napa, Calif., (N62473-23-D-1414); and Pond Constructors Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N62473-23-D-1415), were awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a combined maximum value of $150,000,000 for new construction, renovation, and repair of natural gas and petroleum, oils, and lubricants fuel system projects at various government installations located in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico. Each awardee was awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts include options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $150,000,000 over an eight-year period to the four vendors combined. Work will be performed in California (87 percent); Arizona (5 percent); Nevada (3 percent); Utah (2 percent); Colorado (2 percent); and New Mexico (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2031. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via thesam.govcontract opportunities website, with eight offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded $23,203,895 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order N00383-23-F-PF02 under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-19-G-PF01 for the procurement of five APY-10 radar system weapon repairable assemblies (WRAs), for a total quantity of 43 WRAs in support of the P-8A aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in McKinney, Texas. Delivery orders are expected to be completed by August 2024 with period of performance ending December 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $23,203,895 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Md., is awarded a $19,595,296 firm-fixed-price order (N0001923F2544) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008) to provide unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services for the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations. Work will be performed in various locations outside the continental U.S. (80 percent); and Hunt Valley, Md., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2029. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,595,296 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems, Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Greenlawn, N.Y., is awarded a $18,943,442 firm-fixed-price contract for the production and delivery of 18 AN/UPX-50(C) digital identification boxes and 50 retrofit kits to convert AN/UPX-41(C) to AN/UPX-50(C) in support of the Navy and Coast Guard. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, N.Y., (70 percent); Austin, Texas (18 percent); and Manassas, Va., (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2025. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $541,045; fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $995,035; fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,594,560; and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,812,812 will be obligated at the time of award, $541,045 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923C0046).

Synectic Solutions Inc.,* Oxnard, Calif., is awarded a $10,977,253 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides technical representative services for Airborne Weapons Systems (AWS) in support of ensuring timely, adequate, and economic maintenance and operation of AWS by providing in-service engineering, logistics, and logistical data management support for these systems. This support includes on-site and on-call instruction and training for the installation, operation, maintenance, storage, and modification of weapons ashore and afloat; evaluation and demonstrations to ensure facilities aboard ships can safely and efficiently accommodate a new or modified weapon system to prevent loss of life and minimize risk of damage to equipment, aircraft, ships, and facilities; as well as associated testing, identification, and documentation of weapon system discrepancies and deficiencies. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., and is expected to be completed in July 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893623D0043).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,325,876 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide corrective maintenance to repair or replace F-135 propulsion systems for F-35A/B/C production aircraft in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code. 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923D0004).

U.S. Air Force

LinQuest Corp., Los Angeles, Calif., has been awarded a $14,525,542 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00072) to previously awarded contract FA8808-19-C-0006 for additional systems engineering, integration, and test support. Work will be performed at El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, and missile procurement funds in the amount of $6,800,000 are being obligated at time of award. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $366,714,014. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

MCP Computer Products Inc., San Marcos, Calif., (H92415-23-F-0111), was awarded a $13,304,170 firm-fixed-price order for Dell laptops and associated equipment with a delivery of 60 days after the date of the order, in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SOF-AT&L) Program Executive Office Command, Control, Computers and Communications (PEO-C4). Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,304,170 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a blanket purchase agreement award based on an existing General Services Administration schedule and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-3. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

OSI Federal Technologies Inc., Chantilly, Va., (H92415-23-F-0110), was awarded a firm-fixed-price order with a value of $7,963,051 for GETAC rugged laptops and upgrades with a delivery of 60 days after the date of the order in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SOF-AT&L) Program (Tactical Local Area Network) TACLAN. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,963,051 were obligated at time of the award. The blanket purchasing agreement was solicited and issued using a competitive 100 percent Small Business Set-Aside, brand name or equal acquisition strategy in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-3. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

* Small business