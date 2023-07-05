Headlines — July 5

News

Top military court rules troops don’t have right to unanimous verdicts

The U.S. military’s highest appeals court ruled June 29 that troops do not have the right to a unanimous verdict in criminal trials, upholding a disparity between military and civilian courts that dates back to the country’s founding.

US poised to give Ukraine controversial cluster bombs

The Biden administration is pushing lawmakers and allies to put aside human rights concerns as regular ammunition stocks are depleted.

Ukraine says Putin is planning a nuclear disaster. These people live nearby

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been in danger throughout the conflict, but the risks of a meltdown rose sharply with the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

Business

In-construction amphibious ship catches fire at Ingalls Shipbuilding

A fire broke out June 29 in the amphibious assault ship Bougainville, which is still under construction at Ingalls Shipbuilding, the company confirmed, with several shipyard employees being treated for smoke inhalation.

Defense Department needs widespread AI acquisition guidance, government report says

GAO issues recommendations for Army, Navy and Air Force.

US State Dept. clears $5.6 billion sale of F-35s for Czech Republic

The U.S. State Department approved a possible sale to the Czech Republic of F-35 aircraft, munitions and related equipment worth up to $5.62 billion, according to a June 29 announcement.

Israel to buy more F-35 fighter jets from US. Deal expands fleet by 50% and deepens partnership

Israel will buy 25 F-35 aircraft from the United States, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced July 2, in a deal that increases Israel’s arsenal of the stealth fighter jets by 50 percent.

US State Dept. approves $440 million ammo, logistics deals for Taiwan

The U.S. State Department has approved potential defense sales to Taiwan worth an estimated $440.2 million, according to two separate statements June 29.

Defense

Marine F-35Cs fly from California to Australia, in 1st for US military

Marine aviation squadron flew F-35 Lightning II fighter jets all the way from California to Australia for the first time in the history of the U.S. military, according to the Marine Corps.

America celebrates 50 years of volunteer force, but faces tough recruiting environment

July 1, marked the 50th anniversary of the all-volunteer force in the American military when officials did away with the draft, lotteries and conscripting young men into the service.



Political hostages: Tuberville’s promotions blockade is about to hit the Joint Chiefs hard

Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s, R-Ala., hold on military nominees is having a cascading effect on the Pentagon’s top leaders.

America’s front line of missile defense is straining under the demand of global threats

The U.S. Army’s air defense units are among the most overworked in the U.S. military, manning missile systems across the globe to provide around-the-clock deterrence against adversaries including North Korea, China, Iran and Russia.

US Marine Corps wants to further speed up Force Design overhaul plans

The presumed future commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps wants to accelerate the service’s implementation of its Force Design 2030 modernization effort.

Air Force investigating in-flight mechanical issue on Luke F-35

The Air Force is investigating what caused a mechanical problem aboard an F-35A fighter in flight earlier this month, a spokesperson confirmed to Air Force Times.

Veterans

VA plans new cancer research center with Stanford medical experts

Veterans Affairs officials unveiled preliminary plans to build a new cutting-edge cancer care and research center in California with Stanford University as part of new public-private partnership efforts approved as part of sweeping toxic exposure legislation approved last summer.

Memorial planned for 62 Spence Field pilots killed in training during WWII

Sixty-two air cadets and instructors were killed during the four years Spence Army Airfield, Ga., was operational.