Veteran of the Day U.S. Navy Veteran Ernest J. King

Ernest King was born in November 1878 in Lorain, Ohio. He initially developed a naval interest through reading a “Youth’s Companion” magazine article when he was young; he joined the Naval Academy after earning an appointment from the congressional representative of the 14th district of Ohio in 1897.

Shortly after joining the academy, King served on USS San Francisco as a naval cadet. After graduating from the Naval Academy in 1901, he served at sea for two years before earning his commission as ensign in 1903. At sea, King served on several ships, including USS Eagle, USS Cincinnati, USS Illinois and USS Alabama.

King returned to the Naval Academy in 1906 to serve as an instructor and, in 1908, on the executive staff. He again returned to sea in 1909, serving on staffs aboard USS Minnesota and USS Connecticut, as an engineer officer on USS New Hampshire and as an aide to a commander on USS Cassin. During this period, he also briefly served in Annapolis, commanding the Engineering Experimental Station.

Between 1915 and the end of the World War I, King served on the staff of Admiral Henry Mayo, then-commander in chief of the Atlantic Fleet. Afterward, King returned to the Naval Academy to head its postgraduate school before returning to sea to serve as the commander of USS Bridge. He also commanded the submarine base in New London, Connecticut, after serving on several other staffs.

By this point, King had attained significant accomplishments at sea and transitioned to naval aviation, for which he was certified in 1927. In the following years, he became assistant chief of the Bureau of Aeronautics, served in command of the Naval Air Station in Hampton Roads, Va., and became captain of USS Lexington.

After becoming a rear admiral, King also chiefed the Bureau of Aeronautics before commanding several aircraft carriers beginning in 1936. Five years later, he was promoted to admiral and served as commander in chief of the Atlantic Fleet until late 1941, when he became commander in chief of the U.S. Fleet. Finally, in March 1942, he became part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to serve as chief of naval operations. In that role, he was highly influential in Pacific theater operations.

Completing a long, successful career, King left active duty after the Allied victory in World War II. In December 1944, he earned the rank of fleet admiral. He then became president of the Naval Historical Foundation in 1946.

King died in June 1956 at the age of 77.

We honor his service.