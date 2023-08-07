U.S. Navy

Textron Systems Corp., New Orleans, La., is awarded a $241,371,747 cost-reimbursable, not-to-exceed undefinitized contract action contract for the procurement of LCAC 100 Class material and non-recurring activities for five future Ship to Shore Connector Landing Craft Air Cushion 100 Class craft. Work will be performed in New Orleans, La., (22 percent); Herndon, Va., (21 percent); Milford, Ohio (14 percent); Gloucester, United Kingdom (12 percent); Twinsburg, Ohio (8 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (6 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (5 percent); Portsmouth, Va., (2 percent); Gold Beach, Ore., (2 percent); Davenport, Iowa (2 percent); Jupiter, Fla., (2 percent); Goleta, Calif., (1 percent); Chanhassen, Minn., (1 percent); Painesville, Ohio (1 percent); and Gulfport, Miss., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $99,846,368 (55 percent); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $77,389,764 (45 percent), will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), this contract was not competitively procured: only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Work to be performed is the procurement of long lead time material and non-recurring activities for up to five SSC class crafts. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $145,716,027 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N6134023F0254) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6134019G0002). This order provides for the Increment Three Block Two engineering and manufacturing development capabilities upgrades to include the fleet release 300 and other hardware and software upgrades, as well as all the necessary development, testing, integration, delivery and installations for the following P-8 aircraft trainers: operational flight trainer, weapons tactic trainer, mission systems desktop trainer, and the training systems support center for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (80 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (10 percent); and Whidbey Island, Wash., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $26,134,186, and fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $18,057,577 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Conn., is awarded a $40,125,753 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department support at Naval Submarine Base, New London, Connecticut. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $183,145,187. All work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by August 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through August 2028. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $16,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies and services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-4307).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $10,763,572 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-5123 for engineering support, software development, in-service maintenance, integration, and logistics and fielding support for AEGIS combat system configurations already delivered or in the process of being delivered to the Navy fleet. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Navy funds in the amount of $5,285,175 (49 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test & evaluation in the amount of $192,003 (2 percent); fiscal 2023 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $4,325,605 (40 percent); and fiscal 2023 weapons procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $960,789 (9 percent), will be obligated at time of award and do not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

VRD Contracting Inc.,* Holbrook, N.Y., was awarded a $17,542,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a security forces and communication training facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 12, 2024. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $17,542,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W50S8E-23-C-0003).

Pavement Technical Solutions Inc.,* Broadlands, Va., was awarded a $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 3, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-D-0001).†

Defense Logistics Agency

Direct Energy Marketing LLC, Iselin, N.J., (SPE604-23-D-7524, $15,285,579); Tiger Natural Gas Inc., Tulsa, Okla., (SPE604-23-D-7525, $8,296,946); and Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC, Houston, Texas (SPE604-23-D-7526, $7,837,225), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements contract under solicitation SPE604-23-R-0403 for pipeline quality direct supply natural gas. This was a competitive acquisition with seven offers received. These are two-year contracts with a possible six-month carryover. Locations of performance are Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio, with a Sept. 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Finance and Accounting Service, and federal civilian agencies. No money is obligated at time of award; using customers are solely responsible to fund these requirements contracts and vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif., was awarded an $8,988,793 cost reimbursement contract for the Processor Reconfiguration for Wideband Spectrum Sensing (PROWESS). PROWESS seeks run-time reconfigurable processors, with the specific goal to develop processors that provide autonomous radiofrequency systems with decision-directed situational awareness about complex and uncertain electromagnetic environments. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., (77 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (8 percent); Los Angeles, Calif., (4 percent); Vienna, Va., (6 percent); and Brooklyn, N.Y., (5 percent), with an expected completion date of November 2026. Fiscal 2023 funds in the amount of $4,873,076 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under Broad Agency Announcement HR001122S0006 and 13 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001123C0101).

*Small business