U.S., Switzerland sign agreement for PAC-3 MSE missile

U.S. and Switzerland officials formalized an agreement for Switzerland to purchase Lockheed Martin’s Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement missiles and related support equipment.

With this agreement, Switzerland becomes PAC-3’s 15th partner nation.

“We’re honored to partner with Switzerland to equip the Switzerland Armed Forces with the latest in air and missile defense technology to protect and defend Switzerland airspace from incoming threats,” said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 Programs. “Switzerland joins 14 other nations in strengthening their homeland defense against evolving threats.”

PAC-3 MSE will bolster Switzerland’s Patriot ground-based air defense system as a part of the Switzerland Air Force’s Air2030 program.

Lockheed Martin and armasuisse also finalized the Offset Agreement supporting the PAC-3 MSE program. This agreement is the catalyst for multiple new projects that will support Switzerland’s security-relevant technology and industry base(STIB).

The PAC-3 MSE expands the battlespace with a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range. PAC-3 MSE is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, advanced threats and aircraft. The PAC-3 MSE missile uses Hit-to-Kill technology, intercepting threats through kinetic energy via body-to-body contact.