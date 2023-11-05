Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Edward “Flip” Klein

Edward “Flip” Klein is from Little Rock, Ark. In high school, he played football and, after graduating, attended West Point, graduating in 2006. He was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., in 2011.

In 2012, while deployed to Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province as a company commander, he stepped on an IED during a dismounted patrol. The explosion resulted in the loss of both his legs above the knee, his right arm above the elbow, and three fingers on his left hand.

For 15 months, Klein focused on recovery. “My family has been the rock of my recovery and has been incredibly supportive during every phase of my recovery,” he said.

His wife, Jessica, was a major support during this time, and the Warrior Transition Unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center assisted him throughout his rehabilitation.

Currently, Klein enjoys winter sports and cycling endurance races. He often mentions two guiding principles from his Ranger training:

“Two of the things I learned is that you can always take another step … that’s more of a figurative idea for me than literal, but the concept still applies,” he said. “I can always push further than I am right now, regardless of how cold, wet, tired or hungry I am … more in this case, injured.

“The second takeaway I got from Ranger school was that most failure is between the ears, and that is to say, really the only thing that can stop me is me … from an internal perspective, that’s what has helped me keep the positive outlook and the forward momentum that I have at this point,” Klein said.

We honor his service.