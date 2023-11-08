Headlines — November 8

News

GOP senators to meet with Tuberville about military nominations hold

Republican senators are holding a meeting to confront Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville about his blockade of almost 400 military nominations.

For foreign soldiers in Ukraine, US foundation provides lifeline to medical treatment

The Weatherman Foundation’s work underscores foreign governments’ reluctance to extend some forms of medical help.

As war frustrations rise, stalemate tests Zelensky and top general Zaluzhny

After months of heavy losses in a largely stalled counteroffensive against Russia, tension among Ukraine’s senior leaders has spilled awkwardly into the open in recent days — prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to call for a halt to political infighting.

US MQ-9 Predator drones waging most airstrikes in Syria as Middle East violence spikes

The MQ-9 Predator drone, widely known for its intelligence collection and precision strikes against terrorist targets across the Middle East and Afghanistan, has been carrying out the majority of airstrikes in Syria over the last several months.

Business

US considers Israeli request for hundreds of Switchblade 600 attack drones

Israel recently submitted a request to the U.S. government that’s now under review for 200 Switchblade 600 attack drones, DefenseScoop has learned.

In biggest deal yet, UK and Polish firms ink $4.9B contract for next-gen air defense system

The new deal will “bolster European security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the UK MoD said.

Spain’s Navantia teams with Australian shipbuilders for corvette offer

Navantia’s Australian subsidiary has set up a partnership with Australian shipyard Austal and engineering and shipbuilding company Civmec to jointly propose six corvettes for the Royal Australian Navy.

Sweden commits to future fighter procurement decision in 2031: Official

A decision has not been made so far on an Initial Operating Capability (IOC) date for a future fighter, but a wide range of planning activities will inform the 2031 procurement decision, an official said.

Defense

Pentagon proposes 5.2% military pay increase in FY 2025, deputy SecDef says

The Department of Defense will propose a pay increase of 5.2 percent, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks announced Nov. 7 during a Center for New American Security event.

USAF may remove 105mm cannon from AC-130 gunship

The days of the AC-130J Ghostrider’s hefty 105mm cannon may be numbered.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Pentagon UFO boss to step down next month

“I’m ready to move on. I have accomplished everything I said I was going to do,” Sean Kirkpatrick said.

Air Force plan to reduce number of elite close-air support squadron locations draws fire from House lawmakers

An Air Force plan to relocate squadrons of elite close-air support airmen on Army bases, consolidating from eight locations down to just two, is alarming GOP lawmakers, who claim the move will harm military readiness and are pressing the service for more details.

Expanding multinational exercises key to countering China, says US Army Pacific commander

U.S. Army Pacific’s commander offered bad and good news about China’s rising military might Oct. 6 as helicopters buzzed overhead and trucks rumbled by him at this base on Oahu.

US Army says it needs $3 billion for 155 mm artillery rounds and production

The U.S. Army needs Congress to approve $3.1 billion to buy 155 millimeter artillery rounds and expand production to quickly replace stocks depleted by shipments to Ukraine and now Israel, an Army official said on Nov. 7.

US Army needs tanks to win a war in the Pacific, but it knows the Abrams isn’t the right tank for the job

The U.S. Army knows it needs tanks for effective combined-arms operations in Europe and Asia. But it also knows that rivals are building weapons that are potent against the aging Abrams tank. The challenge now is building a tank to face new threats in different regions for decades to come.

Army anticipates another delay in fielding Dark Eagle hypersonic weapon after detecting ‘problem’

“I can’t go into details, but it was before launch when a problem was detected. So that’s why the test didn’t happen,” Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Doug Bush told DefenseScoop during a roundtable with reporters at the Pentagon on Nov. 7.

Navy’s sub readiness boss unveils steps to reach on-time maintenance

The U.S. Navy’s three-star admiral in charge of fixing submarine maintenance delays says it will take four years to get the attack sub fleet back to its proper state of readiness.

Air Force asks Congress to shield nuclear launch sites from wind power

There are hundreds of underground silos spread across the U.S., in Nebraska, Colorado, North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.

Veterans

Here’s how to maximize your free Veterans Day food deals

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.