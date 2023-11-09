VA resources helps veterans ‘Make The Connection’

Make The Connection is an online resource developed by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

It connects veterans, their family members, friends and supporters with information, resources and solutions.

Veterans can watch, read, and listen to fellow veterans and their family members share real stories of strength and recovery, find useful information and local mental health resources, and explore ways to show your support.

Topics that veterans talk about PTSD, substance abuse, suicide, depression, and so much more.

On the website, visitors can:

Learn about other veterans’ stories.

Connect with other veterans.

Find information that relates to their experiences.

Locate nearby resources.

Join the conversation to reach out for support and treatment.

Additionally, the site includes a podcast ó the Make the Connection: Real Veterans, Real Stories ó that is “powered by the voices of veterans sharing the stories. Whether you are a Veteran or you love someone who has served, our podcast shines a light on the mental health challenges that some Veterans face ó and the various paths they can take toward a healthier life.”

Now in its second season, the podcast explores “how various mental health resources have helped Veterans of all backgrounds and experiences navigate their questions and reshape their lives. Don’t miss out on hearing these powerful stories.”

The site can be reached at www.maketheconnection.net.