GA-ASI, Marine Corps complete first MQ-9A WTI training class

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and the U.S. Marine Corps teamed up to conduct flight training for Marines that was completed on Oct. 29, 2023.

The seven-week course on the operation of MQ-9A Block 5 Unmanned Aircraft System was given to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz.

The students participated in Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 1-24, which is a comprehensive course designed for selected pilots and enlisted aircrew that incorporates Marine Corps planning along with implementation of advanced air and ground tactics.

WTI, recognized as an advanced, graduate-level program, provided standardized, advanced tactical training, and played a crucial role in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics both over land and in maritime environments. The Marines were trained using a GA-ASI-supplied MQ-9A, and the graduates of WTI will now go on to be the experts in MQ-9A Block 5 employment in their squadrons.

The training is a critical part of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary Medium-Altitude, High-Endurance program meeting Full Operational Capability. GA-ASI is a committed partner in helping the Marine Corps meet this critical program milestone.

“We congratulate the new graduates of WTI and Semper Fi,” said GA-ASI Vice President of DOD Strategic Development Patrick Shortsleeve. “GA-ASI is proud to support the training of the MAWTS-1 aircrews in the use and utility of the MQ-9A platform.”

Renowned for its fault-tolerant flight control system and triple-redundant avionics system architecture, the MQ-9A UAS embodies the industry’s highest standards of reliability and performance, surpassing those of many manned aircraft.

GA-ASI has delivered nine MQ-9A UAS to the Marine Corps so far. Four of these MQ-9A aircraft are actively engaged in operational missions, playing a vital role in supporting mission-critical Marine Corps objectives. The USMC awaits delivery of 11 additional aircraft, which will fulfill their goal of three squadrons by 2025.