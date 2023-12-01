fbpx
GA-ASI, Marine Corps complete first MQ-9A WTI training class

by Aerotech News

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and the U.S. Marine Corps teamed up to conduct flight training for Marines that was completed on Oct. 29, 2023.

The seven-week course on the operation of MQ-9A Block 5 Unmanned Aircraft System was given to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz.

The students participated in Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 1-24, which is a comprehensive course designed for selected pilots and enlisted aircrew that incorporates Marine Corps planning along with implementation of advanced air and ground tactics.

WTI, recognized as an advanced, graduate-level program, provided standardized, advanced tactical training, and played a crucial role in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics both over land and in maritime environments. The Marines were trained using a GA-ASI-supplied MQ-9A, and the graduates of WTI will now go on to be the experts in MQ-9A Block 5 employment in their squadrons.

The training is a critical part of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary Medium-Altitude, High-Endurance program meeting Full Operational Capability. GA-ASI is a committed partner in helping the Marine Corps meet this critical program milestone.

“We congratulate the new graduates of WTI and Semper Fi,” said GA-ASI Vice President of DOD Strategic Development Patrick Shortsleeve. “GA-ASI is proud to support the training of the MAWTS-1 aircrews in the use and utility of the MQ-9A platform.”

Renowned for its fault-tolerant flight control system and triple-redundant avionics system architecture, the MQ-9A UAS embodies the industry’s highest standards of reliability and performance, surpassing those of many manned aircraft.

GA-ASI has delivered nine MQ-9A UAS to the Marine Corps so far. Four of these MQ-9A aircraft are actively engaged in operational missions, playing a vital role in supporting mission-critical Marine Corps objectives. The USMC awaits delivery of 11 additional aircraft, which will fulfill their goal of three squadrons by 2025.

