V-22 Ospreys grounded following Nov. 29 fatal crash

Following the deadly crash of a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor of the coast of Japan on Nov. 29, the U.S. military has grounded its entire fleet.

Japan, the only foreign nation to fly the aircraft, had already grounded its fleet of 14.

The AFSOC commander, Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, directed the AFSOC stand down on Dec. 6, “to mitigate risk while the investigation continues.”

An AFSOC release said, “We extend sincere gratitude to the Joint Force and Government of Japan’s Self-Defense Force, Coast Guard, law enforcement and civilian volunteers for their tireless assistance in the search and rescue operations for our Air Commandos.”

Preliminary investigation information indicates a potential materiel failure caused the mishap, but the underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time. The stand down will provide time and space for a thorough investigation to determine causal factors and recommendations to ensure the Air Force CV-22 fleet returns to flight operations.

Following the AFSOC announcement, the Navy Air Systems Command, that has operational responsibility for U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps Ospreys, also announced a stand down.

The Osprey that crashed, killing all on board, was assigned to Yokota Air Base in Japan.

The Department of Defense announced Dec. 5 that the search and rescue operations had transitioned to a search and recovery mission. At the same time, the department named those who had perished in the crash. See Search for Osprey crew switches from rescue to recovery mode.

A change in mission from rescue to recovery happens when it’s determined that it is unlikely there are any survivors.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of eight American troops in a tragic aircraft crash off the coast of Japan,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in a statement. “The entire Department of Defense mourns alongside the families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives today in the service of their country. My heart also goes out to those who were serving alongside these brave men and women in Japan.”