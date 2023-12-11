Defense Logistics Agency

AEP Energy Inc., Chicago, Ill., has been awarded an estimated $315,904,088 fixed-price utilizing locational marginal price contract under solicitation SPE604-23-R-0406 for electricity. This contract was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, with a June 30, 2028, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Navy, Defense Intelligence Agency, Institute for Defense Analysis, National Institute of Standards & Technology, Transportation Security Administration, Department of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System. Using customers are solely responsible to fund this contract and vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE604-24-D-8003).†

Goodrich Corp., doing business as Collins Aerospace, Landing Systems, Troy, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $34,653,480 modification (P00004) exercising the second and third option periods of a one-year three-month base contract (SPRHA1-21-C-0004) with four one-year option periods for B-52 aircraft wheels and brakes. This is a firm?fixed?price contract. The performance completion date is Aug. 31, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 Air Force working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Hill Air Force Base, Utah (SPRHA1?21?C?0004).

UPDATE: Kaufman Trailers Group LLC, Lexington, N.C., (SPE8EC-24-D-0027, $248,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for trucks and trailers, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0007 and awarded March 18, 2022.

U.S. Air Force

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Miss., was awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contractor logistics support services contract with an estimated total value of $299,965,743 for the C-12 fleet used by Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). The C-12 CLS contract is entering into Option Year VII. Task Order FA8134-24-F-6007 will be issued to fund work performed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Joint Base Andrews, Md., Madison, Miss., Holloman AFB, N.M., Okmulgee, Okla., San Angelo, Texas, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Gaborone, Botswana, Brasilia, Brazil, Bogota, Columbia, Cairo, Egypt, Accra, Ghana, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Budapest, Hungary, Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nairobi, Kenya, Rabat, Morocco, Manila, Philippines, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Thailand, Ankara, Turkey, and Oslo, Norway, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2024. This contract was a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds for AFMC and PACAF, and some DIA and DSCA; fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds for Edwards AFB, California, and Holloman AFB, New Mexico; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds for the remainder of DIA and DSCA; and fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement funds in total amount of $21,249,417 are being obligated at time of task order award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8106-17-D-0001).

Modular Management Group Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded an $8,072,402 firm-fixed-price delivery order for Survivable Air Operations Center Relocatable Facilities. This contract provides for the design, fabrication, delivery, and installation of one relocatable secure facility. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, with delivery to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 5, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,072,402 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Testing Center, Edwards AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9301-24-F-0036).

U.S. Special Operations Command

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Penn., was awarded a firm-fixed-price modification to an existing delivery order (H92241-22-F-0073) with a value of $271,215,944 for procurement of MH-47G renew build rotary wing aircraft in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2023 and 2024 procurement and aircraft procurement, Army (APA) funds in the amount of $271,215,944 are being obligated at time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn., and is expected to be completed by May 2027. This contract was awarded through a noncompetitive modification to an existing delivery order in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Textron Aviation Inc., Wichita, Kansas, is awarded a $128,180,782 modification (P00005) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0020). This modification exercises options to provide for the production and delivery of 10 Multi-Engine Training System (METS) aircraft, initial spares, peculiar support equipment, and METS aircraft interim contractor logistics support to provide intermediate and advanced training for accession into P-8, EP-3, KC-130, E-6, E-2, CMV-22 and MV-22 aircraft in support of the mission of Chief Naval Air Training for the Navy. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas (99 percent); and Corpus Christi, Texas (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $128,180,782 will be obligated at the time if award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

ALLTRACK Inc.,* Pendleton, Ind., is awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity requirements contract for railroad maintenance and repair services at the Naval Support Activity, Crane. All work on this contract will be performed in Crane, Ind., and will be completed by December 2027. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders. No task orders are being issued at this time. Future task orders will be funded by Army Working Capital Funds and Navy Working Capital Funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Contract Opportunities website with one proposal received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Public Works Department Crane, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0017).

BAE Systems, Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Greenlawn, N.Y., is awarded a $24,926,055 modification (P00001) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0023) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0009). This modification exercises options to provide for the continued redesign of the AN/UPX-50(C) digital interrogator assemblies to resolve parts obsolescence and implement solutions to achieve compliance with the latest specifications, qualification, and certification standards for the Navy. Additionally, this order adds tasking for the integration of Target Report Processing capabilities into the Common Core DI, formerly hosted in the Interrogator Set, AN/UPX-24(V). Work will be performed in Green Lawn, N.Y., (95 percent); and Hudson, N.H., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,897,463; and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,028,592 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

J&J Maintenance Inc., doing business as J&J Worldwide Services, Austin, Texas, is awarded a $15,531,107 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously-awarded contract N62470-21-D-0024 for base operation support services at Naval Station Rota, Spain. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $31,021,761. Work will be performed in Rota, Spain and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated on individual task orders, subject to the availability of funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central; Rota, Spain, is the contracting activity.

The Survice Engineering Co. LLC,* Belcamp, Md., is awarded an $11,025,156 modification (P00020) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0033). This modification exercises options to provide for the production and delivery of 28 TRV-150C Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft Systems including 12 months of systems engineering program management support and program protection implementation plan services in support of the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems program office. Work will be performed in Churchville, Md., and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2024 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $6,479,282; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,386,113 and fiscal 2022 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,159,761 will be obligated at the time of award, $4,545,874 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging Freeport Harbor, Texas. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 7, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-24-D-0003).

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Andover, Mass., was awarded a $77,027,262 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for hardware and services for the Patriot program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 7, 2028. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $77,027,262 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-24-C-0006).

Krempp Construction Inc.,* Jasper, Ind., was awarded a $16,516,500 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a missile evaluation technology facility and a strategic systems evaluation technology facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Crane, Ind., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 29, 2025. Fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds in the amount of $16,516,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0001).

*Small business