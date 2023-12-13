U.S. Army

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $567,369,278 modification (P00152) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for aviation maintenance and flight school training. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 15, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

JBW Group LLC,* Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $44,233,025 firm-fixed-price contract for construction and design services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in West Point, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 27, 2024. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $44,233,025 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-24-C-0002).

Unmanned Systems Inc. doing business as Albers Aerospace,* McKinney, Texas, was awarded a $15,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Mission Systems Flying Test Bed. Bids were solicited via the Internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 7, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W911W6-24-D-0004).

U.S. Navy

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., was awarded a $172,999,995 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2115 for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Pittsburgh, Penn., (74 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (26 percent). Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $172,999,995 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Shadpour Consulting Engineers, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering (A-E) contract for mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, plumbing, and fire protection services. This contract provides for A-E design and engineering services required for a design support contract. Work will be performed at various military installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations to include California (87 percent), Arizona (5 percent), Nevada (5 percent), Colorado (1 percent), New Mexico (1 percent), and Utah (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2031. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with fourteen offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-24-D-5209).

DAV Energy Solutions Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for building commissioning services. This contract provides for the performance of total building commissioning services during the design, construction, and building occupancy phases of a project. Work will be performed at various military installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations, to include California (87 percent), Arizona (5 percent), Nevada (5 percent), Colorado (1 percent), New Mexico (1 percent), and Utah (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2028. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with eight offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-24-D-5201).

Textron Systems Corp., New Orleans, La., is awarded a firm-fixed-price unpriced change order contract modification not-to-exceed $9,698,725 to the previously awarded contract N00024-17-C 2480. This contract modification is for the procurement of propeller blades to support Landing Craft Air Cushion 109-123. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,424,682 (25 percent) were obligated at time of contract modification and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ñ only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Miss., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair, and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 360-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are California, Washington, Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, with a Dec. 5, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-24-D-0006).

UPDATE: QRS Calibrations LLC,* Haltom City, Texas (SPE2D1-24-D-0004, $11,897,790), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022.

U.S. Air Force

Enlighten IT Consulting LLC, Columbia, Md., was awarded a $25,924,156 12-month, firm-fixed-price contract extension for the Option Year Two contract line-item numbers, for the Joint Cyber Command and Control Threat Awareness Sharing Capability. This contract provides for support for JCC2 development to include rapid prototyping and agile development. Work will be performed in the U.S and is expected to be completed by Dec. 10, 2024. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,200,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-21-C-0003-P00021).

*Small business