RTX awarded $345 million to deliver StormBreaker smart weapons to the U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon, an RTX business, a $345 million contract to produce and deliver more than 1,500 StormBreakerÆ smart weapons.

StormBreaker is the leading air-to-surface, network enabled weapon that can engage moving targets in all weather conditions using its multi-effects warhead and tri-mode seeker.

“Fielded on two platforms with testing underway for others, StormBreaker has solidified its place as the leading network enabled weapon across the Department of Defense,” said Paul Ferraro, president of Air Power at Raytheon. “With this contract, we’ll continue to evolve StormBreaker’s production to meet the needs of servicemembers for years to come.”

StormBreaker is fielded on the F-15E Strike Eagle and F/A-18E/F SuperHornet with testing underway on all variants of the F-35. Across the platforms, StormBreaker completed 28 test drops in 2023.

The StormBreakerÆ smart weapon gives operators an upper hand in combat by hitting moving targets in some of the worst weather conditions. The winged munition autonomously detects and classifies moving targets in poor visibility situations caused by darkness, bad weather, smoke or dust kicked up by helicopters.

Poor weather and battlefield obscurants continue to endanger warfighters as adversaries rely on these conditions to escape attacks. This has established the requirement for an all-weather solution that enhances warfighters’ capabilities when visibility is limited.