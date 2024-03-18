Edwards AFB 2-Day Blood Drive

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 and Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Edwards AFB April 2-3, 2024 flyer

Location: Oasis Center Building 2500 205 W. Popson Ave Edwards, CA 93524

To schedule your appointment please go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: oasis or call 800-REDCROSS and mention sponsor code: oasis

Give blood 3/25 to 4/7 for an exclusive GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Red Cross shirt

Download the Red Cross Donor App to learn where your blood is used.

For more information or questions contact Bob Woodall 661-477-9138

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.