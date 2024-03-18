Headlines — March 18

News

Air Force’s first Grey Wolf patrol helicopter arrives at Malmstrom

The Air Force’s newest helicopter has reported for duty.

AP reporters aboard a US military plane watch small batches of aid airdropped on a destroyed Gaza

As American military pilots closed in on the northern coast of Gaza, Associated Press journalists aboard the aid mission could hardly spot a single building left untouched by six months of brutal war.

Italy jump by women of 173rd Airborne is brigade’s first all-female airborne operation

More than 100 female paratroopers from six battalions of the Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade stationed in Germany and Italy joined up at Aviano Air Base for an airborne operation made up entirely of women.

Aircraft carrier Enterprise delivery delayed by 18 months, says Navy

The future aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN-80) will deliver a year and a half later than prior projections, according to the Navy.

Stratolaunch sets sights on hypersonic speeds for next Talon-A test

Following a successful test flight in which its Talon-A vehicle reached near-hypersonic speeds, Stratolaunch is preparing for its next mission to reach or surpass the milestone of five times the speed of sound.

Air Force

Senior master sergeant promotion rate hits 6-year high

More than 1,700 airmen have made the cut for promotion to senior master sergeant, the service’s second-highest enlisted rank, the Air Force announced Thursday.

Police chase on Guam ends with stolen bus crashing into Air Force gate barrier

The front gate at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, was a crime scene Wednesday after a stolen bus struck a barrier causing traffic delays, according to the commander of the Air Force’s 36th Wing.

Air Force to posthumously award Distinguished Flying Cross to crew in mysterious 2010 Osprey crash

Nearly 14 years after an Air Force Osprey crashed near Qalat, Afghanistan, due to a mechanical issue, two airmen who died in the accident will be honored by the service.

‘Workplace incident’ kills Alaska-based Air Force staff sergeant

An airman died Friday “after sustaining an injury while performing his assigned duties” at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, according to the 3rd Wing.

Moving cargo in a hurry? These Air Force EAGLE teams make it happen

Loading cargo onto an aircraft sounds simple, but it’s not.

Defense

EU sprinkles $560 million over defense firms to grow ammunition output

The European Union has named a host of local ammunition firms it will supply with more than half a billion euros, or almost $560 million, in combined funding to help them beef up production in a bid to push the bloc’s annual output of shells to two million a year by the end of 2025.

France’s Naval Group wins $6 billion Dutch submarine project

The Netherlands has picked France’s Naval Group to build four attack submarines in a project worth €5.65 billion (U.S. $6.17 billion), beating offers from Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and Sweden’s Saab Kockums in cooperation with Dutch shipbuilder Damen.

Veteran

$5,000 reward offered for information in 2001 killing of US Navy veteran in Alabama

It’s been more than 23 years since a U.S. Navy veteran was shot to death in Opelika, and his family isn’t giving up hope of finding who killed him, and why.