Defense Logistics Agency

Petromax Refining Co.,* Houston, Texas (SPE602-24-D-0467, $553,956,872); Phillips 66 Co., Houston, Texas (SPE602-24-D-0468, $537,204,487); Valero Marketing and Supply Co., San Antonio, Texas (SPE602-24-D-0471, $313,265,241); Placid Refining Co. LLC,* Port Allen, Louisiana (SPE602-24-D-0469, $246,912,575); Sunoco LLC, Dallas, Texas (SPE602-24-D-0470, $204,164,226); Lazarus Energy Holdings LLC,* Houston, Texas (SPE602-24-D-0465, $172,523,466); Carbon Asset Developer Associates LLC,* Alamo, Texas (SPE602-24-D-0461, $157,151,823); VetJet Fuels LLC,* Dallas, Texas(SPE602-24-D-0472, $157,083,553); Husky Marketing & Supply Co., Dublin, Ohio, (SPE602-24-D-0464, $130,790,931); Alon USA LP, Brentwood, Tennessee (SPE602-24-D-0459, $105,685,589); Calumet Shreveport Fuels LLC,* Indianapolis, Indiana (SPE602-24-D-0462, $94,363,454); Marathon Petroleum Co. LP, Findlay, Ohio, (SPE602-24-D-0466, $70,007,192); Hermes Consolidated LLC, doing business as Wyoming Refining Co., Rapid City, South Dakota (SPE602-24-D-0473, $35,536,088); Epic Aviation LLC, Salem, Oregon (SPE602-24-D-0463, $26,120,009); and Associated Energy Group, Houston, Texas (SPE602-24-D-0460, $10,185,517), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE602-23-R-0708 for various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with 29 offers received. These are one-year contracts with 30-day carryovers. Locations of performance are Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming, with an April 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. (Awarded 26 March 2024)

The Lighthouse for the Blind Inc.,** Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a maximum $29,131,666 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hydration bladders. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is March 26, 2027. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-B013).

UPDATE: Aseptico Inc.,* Woodinville, Washington (SPE2DH-24-D-0008, $45,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022.

Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $439,888,241 firm-fixed-price modification (P00008) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, and fixed-price-incentive-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001923D0010). This modification exercises options to provide support equipment, pilot flight equipment, and post ejection survival training material, as well as associated administrative, contract management, planning and readiness reviews and non-recurring introduction to service support in support of site activation and initial sustainment activities for the F-35A, F-35B and F-35C aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California (91%); Fort Worth, Texas (8%); and Orlando, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $287,000,000 modification (P00050) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001920D0008). This modification adds scope to provide for recertification and modernization of 166 Tomahawk Block IV All-Up-Round Missiles (142 for the Navy and 24 for Foreign Military Sales customers) in support of enabling the missiles to be operational for up to an additional 15 years of service. Additionally, this modification provides for missile obsolescence and health monitoring, software maintenance, depot support, and associated hardware procurements. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (58.3%); Pontiac, Michigan (14.7%); Camden, Arkansas (6.5%); Lincoln, Nebraska (4.2%); Clearwater, Florida (3.6%); Irvine, California (2.8%); Keyser, West Virginia (2.2%); East Camden, Arkansas (2.2%); Huntsville, Alabama (1.6%); Bethel, Connecticut (1%), and various locations within the Continental United States (2.9%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sparton De Leon Springs LLC, De Leon Springs, Florida, is awarded a $106,391,400 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production and delivery of a maximum of 20,000 AN/SSQ-125 Modified High Duty Cycle Sonobuoys for the Navy in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, as well as, to maintain sufficient inventory to support the execution of major combat operations based on naval munitions requirements process. Work will be performed in De Leon Springs, Florida (54%); and Columbia City, Indiana (46%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924D0113).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $46,882,249 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5101) for long lead-time material and assemblies associated with the Canadian Surface Combatant combat system. This contract involves foreign military sales to the Royal Canadian Navy. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (73%); Clearwater, Florida (26%); and Owego, New York (1%), and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Foreign military sales (Canada) funds in the amount of $46,882,249 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Metson Marine Services Inc., Ventura, California, is awarded $41,188,157 for a firm-fixed-price contract (N68836-24-C-0003) for port operations services for Commander, Naval Region Southeast. This contract includes a six-month base period with four twelve-month option periods plus a six-month extension in accordance with Federal Acquisitions Regulation 52.217-8. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia (25%); Woodbine, Georgia (20%); Pensacola, Florida (15%); Mayport, Florida (15%); Panama City, Florida (10%); Port Canaveral, Florida (10%); Key West, Florida (3%); and Jacksonville, Florida (2%). Base period is expected to be completed by September 2024 and if all options are exercised, completion will be March 2029. Subject to the availability of funds, fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds (Navy) in the full amount of $41,188,157 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited as open competition with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N68836-24-C-0003).

New Mountain Aviation LLC,* doing business as Integrated Aviation Solutions,* Broomfield, Colorado, is awarded a $27,706,095 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide contractor owned contractor operated aircraft to Navy fleet customers to provide a wide variety of airborne threat simulation capabilities in support of training shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew. Work will be performed at West Coast Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility (FACSFAC) Training Ranges and East Coast FACSFAC Training Ranges, and is expected to be completed in March 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via a small business set-aside; two offers were received. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124D0006).

Collins Aerospace Government Systems, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $26,036,805 modification (P00019) to a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0005) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0031). This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of eight Mission Computer Modernization (MCM) Production A kits and eight MCM Production B kits in support of MCM Block II conversion for the E-6B aircraft for the Navy. Additionally, this modification provides for associated program management oversight, production spares, and software licenses. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas (90%); and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (10%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,292,750; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,097,622; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,646,433, $7,646,433 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $13,674,435 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-

delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide continued post-production support (PPS) for the T/AV-8B Harrier to include readiness improvements, upgrades, correction of deficiencies and issues related to structural fatigue. Outyear PPS is based on developed plans identifying optimum support options for sustaining engineering and integrated logistic support until the fleet is transitioned from T/AV-8B Harrier to the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter for the Marine Corps, and the governments of Italy and Spain requirements. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (80%); and Cherry Point, North Carolina (20%), and is expected to be completed in December 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924D0008).

Technology Security Associates, California, Maryland, is awarded a $13,661,338 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide program management, financial, engineering, logistics, administrative, security, and technical support services for the AV-8B Harrier Weapons System for the governments of Spain and Italy in support of the T/AV-8B Harrier Joint Program Office. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (30%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (30%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (30%); and California, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in April 2029. International Agreement (non-Foreign Military Sales) funds in the amount of $13,661,338 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4(a)(2). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924C0039).

Air Force

InDyne, Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, has been awarded a contract modification (P00044) valued at $84,219,627 to previously awarded contract FA2518-22-C0001, for Solid State Phased Array Radar Systems and Long‐Range Discrimination Radar support. The modification exercises Option Year 6 of the contract, bringing the total face value of the contract to $386,499,707. Work will be performed at various locations continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $84,219,627 are being obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is the Space Force Space Acquisition and Integration Office, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

Army

Calibre Systems Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $15,262,905 firm-fixed-price contract to support annual programming and budget development and update information used for ad hoc cost analyses. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-D-0018).

DMS Contracting Inc.,* Mascoutah, Illinois, was awarded a $10,108,564 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of storm and sanitary sewers, detention basins, and related work. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Belleville, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2027. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $5,615,932 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-24-C-0010).

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

LexisNexis Special Services Inc., Washington, D.C., has been awarded a $10,213,019 firm-fixed-price task order (HS0021-24-F-0006) issued against General Services Administration multiple award schedule contract GS-00F-178DA, for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition in which one offer was received. This task order provides DCSA’s adjudication and vetting services with extensive public record information and the LexisNexis ProMonitor Alert Service subscription. No on-site work is required, and the estimated completion date is March 27, 2026 (inclusive of options). Fiscal 2024 DCSA defense working capital funds in the amount of $9,860,712 were obligated at the time of award. This is not a multiyear contract. DCSA Contracting and Procurement Office, Quantico, Virginia is the contracting activity.

*Small Business

**Mandatory Source