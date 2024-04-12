Headlines — April 12

News

Space Force lays out commercial partnerships plan to speed procurement

The Space Force’s long-awaited commercial space strategy offers near-term action steps to improve the way it procures private-sector space capabilities, though it lacks detail on how the service plans to pay for them.

US Air Force issues $409 million award for long-sought Pacific airfield

The U.S. Air Force has awarded a contract for an airfield on Tinian, a Pacific island military leaders consider crucial to their plans in the region.

Air Force

Fewer airmen could receive bonuses for tough jobs in 2025

The Air Force would cut bonus pay for more than 700 enlisted airmen in some of the service’s toughest jobs in fiscal year 2025, according to its most recent budget request.

Promising ‘culture of trust,’ new commander takes helm at Wright-Patterson

Assuming command of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Col. Dustin Richards promised Tuesday to establish a “culture of trust and mutual respect,” one where base employees can reach their potential and “live their best life.”

Air Force expects to pin first warrant officers in January 2025

Within the next nine months, the Air Force expects to have warrant officers in its ranks for the first time since the 1980s.

At a historic low, Air Force fleet size will keep shrinking, top planner says

The Air Force fleet will keep shrinking, the service’s senior planner said April 9. In its fiscal 2025 budget, the Air Force plans to reduce its fleet below 5,000 aircraft for the first time in its history as an independent service, divesting 250 aircraft and buying just 91. But that will not be the end of the decline, said Lt. Gen. Richard G. Moore Jr., deputy chief of staff for plans and programs.

Contractor refuels B-52 bomber, Super Herc over the Pacific in an Air Force first

The Air Force has expanded its reach in the Pacific by refueling an airborne strategic bomber and a special operations aircraft from a commercial tanker for the first time

Veterans

VA support program to buy up veterans’ defaulted home loans

Starting next month, Veterans Affairs officials will offer a “last-resort” program for tens of thousands of veterans in danger of losing their homes because of post-pandemic mortgage problems, leaders announced Wednesday.

They were bitter rivals. Then one of them needed a kidney.

It was a long journey for James Harris Jr. and Russ Redhead to become close enough that they now wear matching T-shirts that say ‘Kidney Buddies for Life’

New documentary explores why some veterans join the extremism movement

A new documentary produced by war journalist Sebastian Junger and Navy veteran Ken Harbaugh explains the link between veterans and violent extremist groups and explores what their participation could mean for the future of democracy in the United States.

Young veterans more likely to get ‘dangerous’ jobs than civilian peers

Younger veterans are more likely to land jobs that pose risk to their physical and mental health than their civilian peers, potentially exacerbating already existing injuries from their time in the ranks, according to a new report released Wednesday.