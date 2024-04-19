Headlines — April 19

Air Force

Air Force colonel’s family reacts after she’s denied burial at Arlington National Cemetery

A decorated, active-duty Air Force colonel of nearly 30 years was denied burial on a paperwork technicality.

Runway upgrades to support 185th Air Refueling Wing in Iowa ‘moving forward,’ Air Force secretary says

Preliminary work has begun for major upgrades deemed essential for the 185th Air Refueling Wing to continue flying tankers at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said at a congressional hearing Tuesday.

Lockdown lifted at Grand Forks Air Force Base after report of gunshot

A lockdown at a North Dakota Air Force base has been lifted several hours after a report of a gunshot shut down operations.

Ukraine doesn’t want A-10s, but another country might, Air Force secretary says

Despite previous calls from Ukraine for more attack aircraft, a top Pentagon official said the country isn’t interested in ex-U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs.

Outgoing AFCENT boss Grynkewich on the future of the Middle East

When the National Defense Strategy was issued in 2022, the U.S. military mission in the Middle East took a back seat to the ongoing challenges of deterring China or Russia. But since then, no region has been more combustible. From Iran and its proxies to the Islamic State, American forces have had to contend with multiple threats.

Space Froce

Lack of standards slows allied tech-sharing, Space Force official says

As the U.S. military deepens its technology development and sharing partnerships with international allies, a dearth of government standards for components and interfaces threatens to impede cooperation, according to the Space Force.

Defense

Sikorsky to lay off hundreds in Connecticut after Army helicopter decision

After the U.S. Army canceled plans for a new armed scout helicopter, Sikorsky is laying off as many as 400 employees in Connecticut, primarily in its engineering and digital technology ranks who would have developed the chopper.

Veterans

Will the Supreme Court’s GI Bill ruling mean more money for vets?

Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling on veterans education benefits could provide an extra year of federal tuition payments to millions of student veterans, but when officials might start doling out the payouts — if at all — remains unclear.

VA ordered to end experiments on dogs, cats and primates by 2026

Experiments and testing on cats, dogs and primates by the Department of Veterans Affairs must end by 2026 under newly enacted legislation that lawmakers highlighted during a House subcommittee hearing Tuesday.

Oklahoma considers offering veteran discount at liquor stores

Oklahoma’s alcohol laws currently prohibit discounts for any group. There will be no “buy one, get five free-type deal” an official said.