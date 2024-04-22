Headlines — April 22

News

US Air Force stages dogfights with AI-flown fighter jet

An experimental fighter jet has squared off against an F-16 in the first-ever artificial intelligence-fueled dogfights, the Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency said.

Ukraine, allies scour the world for coveted air defense systems

While Ukraine and Western allies have spent the last year scouring the world for ammunition, the attention has now shifted to the urgent need to find spare Patriot systems to close gaps in Kyiv’s air defenses.

Air Force

Thunderbirds highlight air show at Joint Base Charleston

Thousands of spectators trained their eyes to the sky on Saturday for Day 1 of the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, S.C.

Thomas C. Reed, Secretary of the Air Force under Ford and Carter, dies at 89

Thomas C. Reed, the 11th Secretary of the Air Force and the first to have served in uniform in the Air Force uniform, died Feb. 11, at 89. He led the service under presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, was head of the National Reconnaissance Office, and also served as a national security advisor to President Ronald Reagan.

Defense

Resolving the disconnect between industry and the DOD’s space strategy

In September 2023, the U.S. Department of Defense released a congressionally mandated report on its strategy to protect space-based assets. This unclassified version of DoD’s top-secret space strategy incorporates multiple defense approaches, including building resilient network architectures, maintaining situational awareness of the space environment, and defending against adversary attacks.

Airbus, UK agree $152 million deal for 6 H145 ‘overseas’ helicopters

The fleet of light-twin rotorcraft will replace Airbus Puma HC2 types, which have been temporarily based in Brunei for British Army training and the island of Cyprus in support of Royal Air Force search and rescue missions.

Veterans

Terry Anderson, Marine veteran and AP reporter held captive for years, has died

Terry Anderson, the globe-trotting Associated Press correspondent who became one of America’s longest-held hostages after he was snatched from a street in war-torn Lebanon in 1985 and held for nearly seven years, has died at 76.

Military veteran embraces ‘new service’ of helping others after his Parkinson’s diagnosis : ‘There is hope’

Diagnosed at 38, Minnesota man says Army prepared him to handle Parkinson’s: ‘Adapt and overcome’