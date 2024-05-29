Headlines — May 29

News

Pilot injured after military aircraft crashes near Albuquerque airport

A military aircraft crashed Tuesday near the international airport in New Mexico’s largest city, sending up a large plume of smoke and injuring the pilot. U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin identified the downed plane as an F-35 that left Fort Worth, Texas, earlier Tuesday and was headed to Edwards Air Force Base near Los Angeles. A spokesperson for Lockheed said in an email to The Associated Press that the fighter jet crashed after the pilot stopped to refuel at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Air Force reservists can soon apply to join the Space Force

The Space Force on Saturday will begin accepting applications from Air Force reservists to join the newest service as full-time guardians, the service said in a release.

Study: Caffeine and nicotine don’t help sailors during high stress ops

While usage of caffeine and nicotine may have a positive effect in limited small doses, consistent and high-level doses of those stimulants often negatively impact operational readiness and health of U.S. sailors, according to a new study from Pepperdine University.

US Army sets development plan for future tactical drone

The U.S. Army approved the characteristics it wants in a Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System after awarding contracts to two teams competing to build the drone.

First Ukrainian F-16 pilots finish training in Arizona

Three Ukrainian pilots have graduated from F-16 training with the Arizona National Guard and a fourth is expected to graduate shortly, a U.S. official told Task & Purpose. The trio are the first Ukranians to be trained to fly and fight in the U.S. fighter.

Air Force

AFSOC put 15 CV-22 Ospreys in storage to increase mission readiness for rest of fleet

Air Force Special Operations Command has been rotating its CV-22 aircraft into “flyable storage” status at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., as it works to upgrade components in the movable nacelles, the engine housings and transmission lines that give the aircraft its unique tiltrotor capabilities.

Okinawa prefecture says fuel from Air Force E-3 Sentry leaked into stormwater drain

Officials on Okinawa want the Air Force to take preventative measures after a Boeing E-3 Sentry leaked about 42 gallons of fuel over the weekend at the home of the 18th Wing.

Air Force Academy Class of 2024: Legal studies major among record number of cadets set to pursue graduate school

About 10% of those graduating on Thursday will go on to pursue additional degrees, although the academy didn’t have the official record-setting number to share yet, said Maj. Zach Kauth, who is organizing graduation and an instructor at the school.

Space Force

How the Space Force plans to surge a commercial fleet during wartime

New program is based on the concept of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet.

Defense

Boeing wins $7.5 billion contract from US Air Force for guided bombs

The Air Force awarded Boeing a contract worth nearly $7.5 billion to build more kits to convert bombs into guided weapons known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

DARPA green lights Aurora, Bell for next phase in SPRINT X-plane competition

Northrop Grumman and Piasecki Aircraft Corporation have been eliminated from a DARPA effort to design, develop and fly a high-speed vertical takeoff and landing X-plane.

Veterans

History ‘still connects us today,’ Cavoli says in Belgium speech honoring US war dead

Tributes to the over 5,000 Americans buried at Ardennes American Cemetery were led at a Memorial Day observance Saturday by the U.S. Army general who serves as NATO supreme allied commander Europe.

Exposed to Agent Orange at bases, some vets face cancer without VA help

As a young GI at Fort Ord in Monterey County, California, Dean Osborn spent much of his time in the oceanside woodlands, training on soil and guzzling water from streams and aquifers now known to be contaminated with cancer-causing pollutants.

US military funeral traditions honor the fallen on land, air and sea

Growing numbers of Vietnam veterans are being laid to rest in recent years, and in many cases their families are attending military funerals. Every eligible veteran can receive military funeral honors.

‘All I can do is wait’: Deadline looms for veterans who became sick from atomic bomb tests, cleanups and were denied benefits

Michael Cobb, a former Navy seaman, witnessed the detonation of more than 20 atomic bombs over Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean in 1962 and 1963.

The group aiming to stop ‘endemic’ suicide among Native American vets

The devastating prevalence of suicide among American Indian and Alaska Native veterans has not decelerated. In fact, the latest data from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows a historic rise. Now, Televeda, a group with a recently launched program to address that startling reality is hoping their work can offer an upstream approach to tackle the multilayered challenge.

Jewish-American GI found in mass grave with Nazis handed over to US

The remains of a Jewish-American soldier who died in 1944 and was buried with Nazis in a mass grave in occupied France were given to U.S. officials Tuesday during a transfer ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.

He saw Dachau’s horrors — now, this vet warns against Holocaust denial

A profile of Hilbert Margol, of Dunwoody, Georgia, one of a dwindling number of veterans took part in the Allies’ European war effort that led to the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Remains of Merrill’s Marauder identified 80 years after death in Burma

On the morning of May 14, Nathan “Woody” Bagley received a call that left the 80-year-old speechless. The remains of his father, missing since 1944 when he was killed in Burma while serving in the famed Merrill’s Marauders, had been found and identified.