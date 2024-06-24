Navy

The Applied Research Laboratory (ARL), Pennsylvania State University (PSU), State College, Pennsylvania, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification with a ceiling increase of $1,390,000,000 to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-D-6401) for research, development, engineering, and test and evaluation for programs throughout the Department of Defense (DOD) within its approved core competency areas of: (1) guidance, navigation and control, (2) advanced thermal propulsions, (3) advanced propulsors, (4) materials technology and manufacturing technology, (5) atmosphere and defense communications, and (6) mission related and public service. Work will be performed in State College, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by February 2028. Funds of multiple different appropriation types and years from program offices and agencies throughout the DOD may be obligated on individual task orders for efforts that fall within the ARL/PSU core competency areas. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $47,451,920 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-2301) to exercise an option for Littoral Combat Ships class design support, and integrated data and product model environment support. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (60%); and Pittsfield, Massachusetts (40%), and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,999,660 (99.9%) will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $340 (< 1%) will also be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Tracks Unlimited LLC,* Mountainside, New Jersey, is awarded a $47,400,259 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for maintenance and repair of railroad trackage. This contract provides for all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary to maintain and repair railroad trackage. Work will be performed at Naval Weapon Station Earle, Colts Neck, New Jersey (60%); and Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (40%), and is expected to be completed by July 2029. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,386,348 will be obligated for recurring and non-recurring work on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov, with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N4008524D0002).

Progeny Systems LLC, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $24,472,588 cost-plus-fixed fee and cost only contract for engineering and technical support including software development, and hardware and software integration to Navy Submarines. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $120,710,357. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Middletown, Rhode Island (25%); and San Diego, California (10%), and is expected to be completed by June 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,477,834 (100%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(5). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-6230).

Owl International Inc., Global, 1st Flagship,* Irvine, California, is awarded a $16,748,031 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract (N00024-22-C-4202) as part of the Inactive Ships Maintenance Bremerton requirement. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,087,844 will be obligated at the time of the award and funds in the amount of $2,087,844 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-4202).

Opportunities and Resources Inc., Wahiawa, Hawaii, is awarded $13,223,362 for firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously-awarded contract (N62478-21-D-2402) for custodial services. This award brings the total cumulative contract value to $47,906,824. Work will be performed at Oahu, Hawaii, and will be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, Navy, funds; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, Marine Corps funds; fiscal 2024 Department of Defense (DOD) working capital funds; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, Defense funds; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, Space Force funds; fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, Navy funds; and fiscal 2025 DOD working capital funds in the amount of $12,632,291, will be obligated on a task order, of which $7,199,949 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Vadum Inc.,* Raleigh, North Carolina, is awarded an $8,897,445 cost-plus-fixed fee, level-of-effort contract for supplies and services in support of research and development and platform integration services for airborne electronic warfare projects. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $8,897,445. Work will be performed in Raleigh, North Carolina (85%); Syracuse, New York (5%); Baltimore, Maryland (2%); Lexington Park, Maryland (2%); Camarillo, California (2%); Bethpage, New York (2%); and Crane, Indiana (2%). Work is expected to be completed by June 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $530,066 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016424CWS69).

Air Force

Lockheed Martin Space, Sunnyvale, California, has been awarded a $977,599,318 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00127) to previously awarded contract FA8810-18-C-0005 for Phase 2.1B. The Phase 2.1B contract modification is for on-orbit developmental and operational testing, calibration, and tuning of the Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) main mission payload, entrance into the interim operations period, and interim contractor support for the Next Generation OPIR Geosynchronous System for two space vehicles consistent with the space vehicle 3 descope. The locations of performance include Sunnyvale, California; Boulder, Colorado; and Aurora, Colorado. The work is expected to be completed July 31, 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $183,649,905 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $8,193,503,619. Space Force, Space Systems Command, Space Sensing, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Co., Westford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $264,595,890 predominately firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity with a portion on a cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursement incentive contract. This contract provides for sustainment for the DB-110 and MS-110 Reconnaissance Pod program executed in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces International Support Branch, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program office. The contract will have a ceiling of $300,000,000. Sustainment services in support of this effort include, but are not limited to, hardware and software delivery support, technical support for organizational-level and intermediate-level maintenance, performance of all depot-level repairs and return repaired items in accordance with the country specific FMS transportation plan, field service representative support, and call back support. This contract involves foreign military sales to Greece, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Egypt, Morocco, Oman, Bahrain, Taiwan, Iraq, Qatar, and Jordan. The work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2027. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,294,107 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance & Special Operations Forces International Support Branch is the contracting activity (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, FA8691-24-D-B001).

A-1 Sheffield Team LLC, Miami, Florida (FA3020-24-D-0002); ACTS Group, Virginia Beach, Virginia (FA3020-24-D-0003); CCI General Contractors LLC, Altus, Oklahoma (FA3020-24-D-0004); COHO Construction Management LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA3020- 24-D-0005); Colt Builders and Weil Construction JV LLC, Des Moines, New Mexico (FA3020-24-D-0006); Mia General Contracting LLC, Pace, Florida (FA3020-24-D-0007); and PAM WCI JV LLC, Midwest City, Oklahoma (FA3020-24-D-0008), have been awarded a $150,000,000 cumulative indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract. This contract provides for a contracting vehicle for two base locations, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; and Altus AFB, Oklahoma, to expedite construction contract awards. The locations of performance are at Sheppard AFB, Texas; Altus AFB, Oklahoma; Sheppard Annex, Lake Texoma, Texas; Clinton-Sherman Airfield, Oklahoma; Frederick Airfield, Oklahoma: and Ebbing Field, Arkansas. Work is expected to be completed by June 19, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive 8(a) set aside acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,500 are being obligated at the time of award. The 82nd Contracting Squadron, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, is the contracting authority. (Awarded June 20, 2024)



Alutiiq Logistics & Maintenance Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $34,971,201 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for Marine Helicopter Squadron One and Defense Information Systems Agency base operations support with a five-year ordering period and two-month phase-in period. The location of performance is Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Washington D.C., and multiple off base and sites within the National Capital Region. Work is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2030. This award was the result of a competitive performance price tradeoff source selection. Funds will be obligated through execution of orders. The 11th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (FA7060-24-D-0001). (Contract awarded June 18, 2024)

University of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio, has been awarded a cost-reimbursement contract with a ceiling of $14,997,547 for new materials for space power and thin film photovoltaic energy. This contract provides photovoltaic space cell technologies that focuses on the translation of polycrystalline thin film cells, including chalcogenides as well as perovskites, to space applications based on high efficiency single-and multi-junction designs. The location of performance is Toledo, Ohio. The work is expected to be completed by July 26, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 Congressional funds; and research, development, test, and evaluation funds, in the amount of $2,658,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Lab Space Technology Branch, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-C-X004).

RSI Services LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, has been awarded a $13,987,004 firm-fixed-price contract for excavation of radium contaminated soil at Old Magpie Creek. This contract provides for excavation of radium contaminated soil, disposal of excavated soil, radiological final status survey of the excavated site, surface restoration, restoration and preservation of Building 690, unrestricted radiological release, and certification of remedy completion. The location of performance is former McClellan Air Force Base, California. The work is expected to be completed by June 20, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Base realignment and closure operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,987,0004 are being obligated at the time of award. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8903-24-C-0006).

Army

AECOM International Inc., Neu-Isenburg, Germany (W912GB-24-D-0026); Black and Veatch Special Projects Corp., Overland Park, Kansas (W912GB-24-D-0027); CDM Federal Services Europe JV, Bickenbach, Germany (W923GB-24-D-0028); Stantec Jacobs Buchart Horn JV, Charlottesville, Virginia (W912GB-24-D-0029); Tetra Tech Inc., Marlborough, Massachusetts (W912GB-24-D-0030); and WSP USA Solutions Inc., Washington, D.C. (W912GB-24-D-0031), will compete for each order of the $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multidisciplined architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

AECOM International Inc., Neu-Isenburg, Germany (W912GB-24-D-0032); Black and Veatch Special Projects Corp., Overland Park, Kansas (W912GB-24-D-0033); CDM Federal Services Europe JV, Bickenbach, Germany (W923GB-24-D-0034); Coplan-Merrick JV LLP, Greenwood Village, Colorado (W912GB-24-D-0035); Stantec Jacobs Buchart Horn JV, Charlottesville, Virginia (W912GB-24-D-0036); and WSP USA Solutions Inc., Washington, District of Columbia (W912GB-24-D-0037), will compete for each order of the $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multidisciplined architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Spring, Texas, was awarded a $26,489,184 firm-fixed-price contract for the High-Performance Computing Modernization Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2032. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $26,489,184 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912HZ-24-F-0199).

C.J. Mahan Construction Co. LLC, Urbancrest, Ohio, was awarded an $18,620,919 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a pump station. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Urbancrest, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 18, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $18,620,919 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tennessee, is the contracting activity (W912EQ-24-C-0010).

*Small business