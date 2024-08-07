Headlines — August 7

News

173rd Airborne’s senior enlisted fired over alcohol-related incidents

The senior enlisted leader for the Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade was relieved of his duties last month, officials confirmed Tuesday.

First Huey replacement helicopter delivered to US Air Force

Boeing announced on Monday it has delivered the first production MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter to the U.S. Air Force.

US Navy jets sent to base in Middle East to bolster Israel defense

About a dozen F/A-18 fighter jets from the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have flown to a military base in the Middle East, as part of the Pentagon’s effort to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and to safeguard U.S. troops, according to a U.S. official.

Air Force

Fire tore through part of AFRL building on Wright-Patterson, damaging renovation

Air Force officials say they’re investigating how a fire started in part of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) campus last month on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Staff sergeant promotions surge, reversing 5-year slump

Promotions to staff sergeant rocketed up 42 percent versus a year ago, with 12,827 senior airmen selected for promotion to E-5 in the 2024 cycle, the Air Force Personnel Center announced Aug. 5.

Air Force tries out new pylon on B-1, transforming bomber into ‘hypersonic testbed’

The Air Force has begun using a new Boeing pylon to test a variety of weapons on the B-1 Lancer, the 412th Test Wing announced this week, and now has a second way — besides the B-52 — to test large weapons like hypersonic missiles.

Weak spots in metal may have led to fatal Osprey crash off Japan, documents obtained by AP reveal

A gear crack that led to a fatal crash of a V-22 Osprey last year may have been started by weak spots in a metal used to manufacture that part

Space Force

Space Force asks industry to critique draft civil reserve framework, including ‘incentives’

The request for information also asks industry to comment on the Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve program’s clauses allowing the Space Force to prohibit a participating firm from selling products/services to other customers during times of crisis and war.

Space Force officials pitch plan to clean fuel-soaked soil on sacred Maui mountaintop

The Department of the Air Force wants to cleanse fuel-soaked ground on Maui’s tallest peak, considered sacred in Native Hawaiian culture, by venting soil still in place and airing out contaminated soil previously excavated.

Defense

RTX gets $478M to replenish Germany’s Patriot missiles sent to Ukraine

RTX’s Raytheon has received a $478 million contract from NATO to replenish the Patriot GEM-T missiles Germany has sent to war-torn Ukraine

Boeing on track to break PAC-3 Missile seeker annual production record

In the quest to ramp up Patriot missile production this year in the U.S., Boeing is on track to break its annual seeker production record

Veterans

Homeless veterans lawsuit against the VA goes to trial in Los Angeles

A trial started Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles in a class-action lawsuit that seeks to force the Department of Veterans Affairs to build 4,000 units of subsidized housing and 1,000 shelter beds for homeless veterans.