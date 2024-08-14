Headlines — August 14

News

Marine who died in Osprey rescue effort awarded top non-combat medal

Alexia and Bart Collart braced for a hard visit. Marines came to their home in Arlington, Virginia, last week to brief them on what caused the Osprey crash in Australia last year that resulted in the death of their son and two other Marines. But they weren’t expecting to hear these words: Your son didn’t die in the crash.

Seeking ‘warfighter mindset,’ Air Force basic trainees now carrying rifles through boot camp

Potential airmen and guardians will be issued the non-functioning rifles after a weapon familiarization course and carry them through the end of basic training.

State clears potential $20B in weapon sales to Israel, including new F-15s

The State Department Tuesday formally approved a series of weapon purchases by Israel, clearing the way for Jerusalem to receive F-15 fighter jets, munitions and vehicles that have a collective estimated price tag of over $20 billion.

Poland buys 96 Apache helicopters to boost attack capabilities

The Polish Ministry of National Defence has signed a deal with the United States government to purchase 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters — with related gear and weapons — for the country’s armed forces.

Air Force

Lightning strikes again at air base in Japan, ruining $50,000 in milk, eggs and meat

Another lightning strike at this airlift hub in western Tokyo knocked out power to the base commissary, causing the overnight loss of at least $50,000 in perishable food.

NORAD boss calls for better Arctic awareness

Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, head of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, called for greater domain awareness in the Arctic in the wake of recent approaches to North America by Chinese and Russian bombers.

Air Force bucks EPA order to clean up ‘forever chemicals’ in Arizona, citing Supreme Court ruling

Air Force lawyers are fighting an emergency order from the Environmental Protection Agency requiring the service to clean contaminated drinking water in Arizona, pointing to a recent Supreme Court ruling that restricts regulatory agencies as a justification to dodge the mandate.

Air Force people czar wants to make PCSing easier by 2025

The top civilian in charge of Air Force and Space Force personnel matters wants to make moving between permanent assignments less stressful for airmen, guardians and their families, and he wants to do it fast.

Wright-Patterson’s historic AFMC HQ undergoes $118 million renovation

The historic headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is undergoing its first comprehensive renovation since the 1940s.

Photos: F-22s make historic tour across three South China Sea allies

F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, landed in Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines last week, in a widespread display of fifth-generation airpower across crucial regions in the Indo-Pacific.

Space Force

A new orbit: Brigadier general takes over Space Force in Europe and Africa

Brig. Gen. Jacob Middleton gets asked “all of the time: Why space?” It’s an apt question for his first day as the commander of U.S. Space Forces in Europe-Space Forces Africa.

Space Force, allies craft global supply chain strategy

As concerns mount about whether the world’s industrial base can keep up with the demand for satellite production, the Space Force is working with its close allies to craft a strategy aimed at strengthening the space supply chain.

Veterans

Appalled: Veterans slam Trump campaign’s attacks on Tim Walz’s military background

More than 1,000 veterans and military family members have signed an open letter saying they are “appalled at Donald Trump and JD Vance’s politically motivated attacks” on the military service of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.