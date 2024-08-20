Respected Air Force spokesman and community leader mourned

By Dennis Anderson

Special to Aerotech News & Review

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE – The Antelope Valley military community, veterans and civic groups and scores of friends were shocked and saddened Tuesday by the sudden, unexpected death of Air Force public affairs chief Danny Bazzell.

Bazzell, a civilian Air Force employee and Army veteran of the Cold War, died Monday night, apparently a suicide, according to Air Force officials who communicated with a local veterans service organization.

News of his death hit the Valley’s military, veteran and civic community like a shock wave. His wife, Sandee Jo, a nurse at the Neil A. Armstrong Flight Research Center, shared a brief statement.

“Danny was the kindest, most compassionate person that I ever had the honor to know,” she said. “He helped everyone in any way that he could. … Heaven has gained a saint. He is surely in the arms of our Lord.”

Bazzell, 63, was a public personality in the Antelope Valley known in an array of spheres for more than 20 years, ranging from civic, political and fraternal, to the military and veterans communities.

“He was such a great brother, and such a great resource to us,” said Pastor Ken Hart, a Vietnam War veteran who encountered Bazzell on a weekly basis at the veterans gathering known as Coffee4Vets where dozens of veterans attend weekly.

Hart, a decorated combat veteran, added, “Twenty-two veterans a day take their life. That is why we are here for each other.”

Along with fellow pastor, Steve Baker, a Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era, the clergymen called the Tuesday gathering in prayer for Bazzell.

Addressing dozens of veterans and supporters, Hart added, “These battles that are going on in our minds. … We need to have tight fellowship, and we need to connect with each other. My heart breaks for Danny’s family. Please, reach out and keep them in prayer.”

Baker shared how everyone at Coffee4Vets looked forward to seeing Bazzell. He would show up with guests from the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and other Allied forces working at Edwards. He also was instrumental in arranging tours of the base for veterans, said Juan Blanco, President of Coffee4Vets.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

“This is devastating,” Blanco said. “We are in shock.” He added, “Danny has been an integral part of all that we have done here. I loved the man. He was kind, generous, considerate.”

Bazzell worked as a kind of “Swiss Army knife” in a range of civic functions, friends said.

He worked in the state Senate office of the late Sen. Sharon Runner. He worked as General Manager of the Flight Test Historical Foundation, was a past president, vice president and secretary of the Edwards Air Force Base Civilian-Military Support Group, and he belonged to the Army veteran organization, Brotherhood of Tankers.

Brig. Gen-Select Douglas P. Wickert, commanding the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, released a statement in remembrance.

“I’m saddened to report the passing of Mr. Danny ‘Sketch’ Bazzell. Danny supported me and Brig. Gen. Matt Higer in an exceptional manner as the Commander’s Community Advisor for the past 5 ½ years with utmost skill and dedication as our Public Affairs Chief of Community Engagement.

“Danny was the face of Edwards to many of you, as well as to visiting leaders and influencers from throughout our nation and the world,” Wickert stated.

“An enthusiastic student of history, he led hundreds of fascinating base tours for students, local and national leaders and technical professionals. He was also a talented portrait artist, avid outdoorsman, an advocate of supporting our veterans and was especially proud of his status as a former U.S. Army tanker.” Wickert concluded, “In the spirit of the third verse of the Air Force song, ‘Here’s a toast.’”

Whether he was arranging an Air Force base tour for veterans, or a recognition ceremony for a brother Army tanker catastrophically wounded in the Iraq War, Bazzell was always energetic and cheerful about service.

He shared with friends that he experienced difficulties with depression over years, and he was open about encouraging others to seek treatment for mental health challenges. Among his organizing activities he brought mental health professionals out to the base to share with active duty personnel and leaders.

Bazzell is survived by his spouse, Sandee Jo, a wife from previous marriage, and two sons, Kevin and Sean. Brig. Gen.-Select Wickert said more announcements on arrangements would be made as they became known.

In 2017 Bob Alvis interviewed Danny Bazzell. View the interview below.

Bob Alvis interviews Danny Bazzell PT5 (youtube.com)