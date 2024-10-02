Headlines — October 2

News

VA employees improperly viewed health records of both VP candidates

Multiple Department of Veterans Affairs employees improperly accessed the veterans records of vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance in recent months, prompting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation.

Moody Air Force Base, Fort Eisenhower under partial evacuation orders

Two military bases in Georgia are under partial evacuation orders after Hurricane Helene knocked power and water out on both installations, damage which officials say could take at least a week to remedy. Commanders at Moody Air Force Base near Valdosta, Georgia, and the Army’s Fort Eisenhower near Augusta, Georgia gave the go-ahead Monday for thousands of troops to leave the region while power and water are widely out.

Air Force

Here’s what caused an Air Force F-16 jet crash off South Korea

An F-16C Fighting Falcon crashed off the southwestern coast of South Korea last December after a key instrument for measuring the jet’s position related to the horizon failed, an Air Force accident investigation found.

WATCH: Russian fighter jet flies within feet of US F-16 near Alaska

Military officials have released new video of a startling encounter between a Russian fighter jet flying near Alaska and a U.S. Air Force F-16 sent to intercept it.

Pilot errors led to $25 million loss of MQ-9 drone in Africa: New report

A previously undisclosed crash of an Air Force MQ-9 crash in Africa in February stemmed from the pilot’s failure to follow the takeoff guidelines and to properly recover the descending aircraft, according to a newly released report.

Defense

Pratt & Whitney gets $1.3 billion to mature F-35 engine core upgrade

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney received a $1.31 billion contract on Sept. 30 to continue maturing its Engine Core Upgrade for the F-35 fighter’s F135 engine. If the program goes according to predictions, the first operational engine should be flying in 2029.

Veterans

VA’s top health official visits Buffalo VA; veterans advocate worries report was ‘tip of the iceberg’

The top health official at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday visited the embattled Buffalo VA Medical Center, the subject of a scathing report released days earlier that found administrative lapses at the hospital led to months-long delays for veterans in need of care.

Jimmy Carter, Navy veteran and former president, turns 100

Carter’s presidency is widely remembered for assuming office during turbulent years and for serving just one term. However, his post-presidential public life has been among the most influential and effective of any former president as a global humanitarian leader. Less remembered is Carter’s military career prior to entering politics, but he played supporting roles in some of the Navy’s most important history. Carter was a member of the development team of nuclear-powered submarines, served above and below the surface and helped prevent a nuclear disaster in North America.