Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $376,788,600 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for Lead Yard support, and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia Class submarines. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (92%); McLeansville, North Carolina (6%); Newport News, Virginia (1%); and Newport and Quonset, Rhode Island (1%), and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $45,981,338 (35%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $28,695,643 (22%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $22,754,592 (17%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $19,053,112 (15%); and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,944,171 (11%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, was awarded a not-to-exceed $243,799,854 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized order against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00024-22-G-4304, to provide unique parts and specialized material, including initial spares, for Virginia-class submarines. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $243,799,854 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-F-4319). (Awarded Sept. 27, 2024)

Defense Logistics Agency

Royal Aquarian Consultancy Inc.,* Iselin, New Jersey, has been awarded an estimated $16,232,295 modification (P00001) to a 30-month base contract (SPE605-24-D-4513) with one six-month option period. Location of performance is Texas, with a June 30, 2028, performance completion date. Using customer is Department of Homeland Security. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

BRZ Investment & Consulting LLC,* Boynton Beach, Florida, has been awarded an estimated $14,068,226 modification (P00010) to a 30-month base contract (SPE605-24-D-4502) with one six-month option period. Location of performance is Texas, with a June 30, 2028, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Defense Health Agency

CORRECTION: The Oct. 1, 2024, announcement of a $96,102,175 contract for well-being program support services to Ouraring Inc., San Francisco, California, omitted the amount of obligated funds. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $33,102,175 was obligated for the base period at the time of award. The contract has a period of performance beginning on Sept. 30, 2024, for a period of 12 months, with four option years.

*Small business