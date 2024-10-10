56th FSS hosts a Deployed Family Fair

The 56th Force Support Squadron hosted a Deployed Family Fair, Sept. 20, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. It welcomed 37 spouses and family members of deployed Airmen to connect with vital resources available during their loved ones’ time away.

The event featured booths from various base organizations, including the Military & Family Readiness Center, Youth Programs, and the Chapel, offering valuable information and support.

“Families experience mental, emotional, physical, and financial challenges, along with the difficulty of being separated from their loved one during deployments and remote tours,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Giovonna Sumter, 56th FSSM&FRC non-commissioned officer in charge. “We want our families to know they are not alone; we care, and we are their family.”

At the MFRC, they aim to provide information, resources, and referrals to help families through any hardships. The Hearts Apart Program is designed to support spouses and family members of Airmen who are deployed or away from home station for more than 30 days.

“The spouse at home may feel isolated and overwhelmed during a deployment,” said Christy Casper, 56 FSS M&FRC team lead. “M&FRC organizes Hearts Apart events like the Thunderbolt Dinner Club and fun days out in the hope to provide families with opportunities to build community and lean on each other for support and connection.”

The fair concluded with family-friendly activities, including bounce houses, a petting zoo, and bumper cars. The evening offered a range of activities for the children while their parents engaged with the support resources available.

Events like these strengthen relationships between base organizations and the families they serve, fostering collaboration that enhances the support available to the community.