Defense Logistics Agency

Gentex Corp., Simpson, Pennsylvania, has been awarded an estimated $36,521,150 modification (P00020) exercising the second one-year option period of a one year-base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-0004) with four one-year option periods for the second-generation advanced combat helmet. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Oct. 16, 2025. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Creation Gardens Inc., Denver, Colorado, has been awarded a maximum $14,297,415 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. The ordering period end date is Oct. 9, 2029. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-P435).

DMS Pharmaceutical Group Inc.,** Parkridge, Illinois, has been awarded an estimated $197,389,402 modification (P00021) extending the third two-year six-month option period of a two-year six-month base contract (SPE2DX-15-D-9000) with three two-year six-month option periods for prime vendor pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical-related products and support. This is a firm-fixed-price, requirements contract. Locations of performance are inside and outside the continental U.S., with a Nov. 12, 2025, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Awarded Oct. 8, 2024)

Air Force

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, was awarded a $24,500,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for C-17 Globemaster III Global Enhancements. This contract provides for studies and quick reaction tasks, integrated software and hardware upgrades, and other required services. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2031. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $1,170,650 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air FA8557-24-D-0001).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded an a not‐to‐exceed $21,950,000 undefinitized contract action for F‐16 systems program office Foreign Military Sales support. This contract provides for upgrades to foreign military sales F‐16C/D automatic ground collision avoidance system. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; and at Foreign Military Sales partner facilities, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $3,603,152 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232‐25-F-0007).

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, has been awarded a $17,580,968 cost-plus-fixed-fee option modification (P00005) to a previously awarded contract (FA8651-24-F-B042) for an additional seeker modality to the seeker nose. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2026. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Army

CORRECTION: The correct number for the $37,707,6368 contract announced on Oct. 8, 2024, for Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, to provide Bell 412 EPX commercial aircraft is W58RGZ-25-F-0058.

*Small business

**Women-owned small business