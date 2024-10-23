Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Space Systems Division, Redondo Beach, California, has been awarded a $1,795,865,152 contract modification (P00093) to previously awarded contract FA8810-18-C-0006 for Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar Space Vehicles 1 and 2 for Phase 2 scope to complete the effort through satellite build, launch, and transition to operations. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $4,159,944,612. Work will be performed at Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by April 11, 2031. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds of $102,091,122 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Savannah, Georgia, has been awarded a $991,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm‐fixed-price contract for C-20 and C-37 aircraft contractor logistics support services. Services to be provided include program management, aircraft base and depot maintenance, engine maintenance, modifications, and modification support. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay; and Naval Base Ventura County, California, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2032. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $615,489 are being obligated at the time of award for the first task order (FA8134-25-F-3000). This contract was competitively solicited via a request for proposal and one offer was received. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8134-25-D-B001).

Navy

Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, Dallas, Texas (N62473-21-D-1202); B.L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama (N62473-21-D-1203); Clark Construction Group – California LP, Irvine, California (N62473-21-D-1204); ECC Infrastructure LLC, Burlingame, California (N62473-21-D-1205); Harper Construction Co. Inc., San Diego, California (N62473-21-D-1206); Heffler Contracting Group,* El Cajon, California (N62473-21-D-1207); Korte Construction Co., doing business as The Korte Co., St. Louis, Missouri (N62473-21-D-1208); M. A. Mortenson Co., doing business as M.A. Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minnesota (N62473-21-D-1209); R. A. Burch Construction Co. Inc.,* Ramona, California (N62473-21-D-1210); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, California (N62473-21-D-1211); Sundt Construction Inc., Tempe, Arizona (N62473-21-D-1212); Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois (N62473-21-D-1213); Webcor Construction LP, doing business as Webcor Builders, Alameda, California (N62473-21-D-1214); and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland (N62473-21-D-1215), are awarded a combined $98,000,000 to increase the maximum value of a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for new construction, renovation, and repair of commercial and institutional facilities at various locations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, airport, office and administrative, and religious buildings; communication; vehicle maintenance; barracks, prison, dining, hospital and medical, warehouse, school, and/or retail facilities; armories; parking garages; fire stations; and hotels. The contract consists of a base period of two years and one three-year option period, with a combined maximum dollar value not to exceed $2,696,000,000. No funds were obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Work will be performed in California (87%), Arizona (5%), Nevada (3%), Utah (2%), Colorado (2%), and New Mexico (1%), and is expected to be completed by November 2025. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with 28 offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Hydronalix Inc., Green Valley, Arizona, is awarded a $42,016,504 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-with-no-fee pricing for assets and technical support services of specialized technology supporting the Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization program of record, a component of Force Design 2030, which aims to improve integrated warfighting capabilities using unmanned vehicles. Work will be performed in Green Valley, Arizona (50%); and Tucson, Arizona (50%). The period of performance of the base award is Oct. 24, 2024, through Oct. 23, 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4). Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-25-D-0008).

Saab Inc., East Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $41,692,478 modification (P00005) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001923C0049). This modification procures three AN/SPN-50(V)1 shipboard traffic radars and three onboard repair parts kits in support of new air traffic control surveillance radars. SPN-50(V)1 is the primary air traffic control surveillance radar for Nimitz Class Aircraft Carriers and Amphibious (LHA and LHD(LH)) type ships. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed in March 2027. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,692,478 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Long Wave Inc., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N66001-25-D-0006); and Reliance Construction Co., Cary, North Carolina (N66001-25-D-0007), are each being awarded an estimated $12,478,211 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-only, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the development of technology in, and demonstration of, High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse hardening processes, testing, and hardness maintenance and hardness surveillance activities. No contract funds will be obligated on the basic awards. Contract funds in the amount of $20,000 will be obligated on the first task orders under each contract utilizing fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Throughout the duration of the awarded contracts, the total obligated amount on orders for all the awarded contracts combined will not exceed $12,478,211. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (34%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (33%); and Fairfield, California (33%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2029. These contracts were awarded pursuant to a total small business set aside, with two offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

*Small business