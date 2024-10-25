Nose Art Special: Ian Gleed in Figaro the Cat

Royal Air Force photograph

Wing Commander Ian “Widge” Gleed, leader of No. 244 Wing, in his Supermarine Spitfire Mk VB at an airfield in Tunisia, April 1943. Days later he was shot down and killed by Messerschmitt Bf 109s over Cape Bon. Wing Commander I R “Widge” Gleed, leader of No. 244 Wing RAF, sitting in his Supermarine Spitfire Mark VB, AB502 ‘IR-G’, at an airfield in Tunisia. Below the cockpit is the same “Figaro the Cat” cartoon which Gleed had painted on his aircraft in the United Kingdom. After serving as Wing Commander Operations at HQ Fighter Command, Gleed was posted to the Middle East in January 1943. He was attached briefly to No. 145 Squadron RAF for operational experience, then led 244 Wing through the fighting in Libya and into Tunisia. On April 16, 1943, while leading a patrol to attack a formation of enemy transport aircraft over Cape Bon, he was shot down and killed by Messerschmitt Bf 109s of JG 77. His final victory score was 16 enemy aircraft destroyed.