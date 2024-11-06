Jeff Bridges, ‘The Dude’ in the film ‘The Big Lebowski,’ was in the Coast Guard

Actor Jeff Bridges, aka “The Dude” in director Joel Coen’s film “The Big Lebowski,” served in the Coast Guard Reserve from 1967 to 1975 as a boatswain’s mate, attaining the rank of petty officer 2nd class when he separated from the service.

Boatswain’s mates are the service’s experts in all aspects of deck seamanship and navigation. Because of their expertise, few things happen at sea without a Boatswain involved, according to the Coast Guard.

Bridges was assigned primarily to the Coast Guard Reserve Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Although he was never in combat, Bridges said he had some arduous experiences in the Coast Guard, such as chipping paint while aboard a buoy tender for weeks at a time and then painting the vessel.

Coast Guard cutters are notorious for lack of space, he recalled. Racks were stacked three- or four-high so there wasn’t much privacy.

He remembers getting seasick, along with his other shipmates, during rough seas.

Despite those minor hardships, he said overall he had wonderful times, fond memories and plenty of friends.

The decision to enlist in the Coast Guard was undoubtedly influenced by his father, actor Lloyd Bridges, who served in the Coast Guard during World War II. He was later made an honorary commodore in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, primarily for the publicity generated from the TV series “Sea Hunt,” which aired from 1958 to 1961.

In “Sea Hunt,” Lloyd Bridges was cast as the lead character, Mike Nelson, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jeff Bridges and his older brother, Beau Bridges, also starred in the series.

Another influence on Jeff Bridges was his brother Beau, who enlisted in the Coast Guard Reserve in 1959 and served for eight years, working aboard the cutter Dexter as a cook and editor of the ship’s newspaper.

Jeff Bridges, born Dec. 4, 1949, in Los Angeles, said his father and mother, actress Dorothy Bridges, were proud that he and his brother continued the family’s Coast Guard tradition. He said his parents also encouraged the boys to get into acting.

All three Bridges — Lloyd, Jeff and Beau — received The Lone Sailor Award in 2011, which honors veterans of the sea services for their achievements in later life.

Jeff Bridges has been married since 1977 to Susan Geston. The couple has three daughters: Isabelle, Jessica, and Hayley.