PLANE CRAZY SATURDAY!! – DECEMBER 21, 2024 • 10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Kelly Hall, Coauthor, with Dick Rutan, of exciting book,The Next Five Minutes!

Kelly Hall worked for Dick Rutan for 40 years and lived with the construction phase test flights and historic flight of Voyager around the world, non-stop and unrefueled in December 1986.

On a cold December morning in 1986, Dick Rutan and co-pilot Jeana Yeager, against all odds, made aviation history when they successfully completed the first ever non-stop and non-refueled flight around the world in a homebuilt airplane!

They had traversed 26,358 statute miles, returning with only 18.3 of the 1200 gallons of gas they had taken off with nine days prior.

Following their arduous takeoff, Dick’s younger brother, Burt, watched the plane of his design disappear over the vast Pacific, believing it improbable he would ever see his brother alive again.

Dick was an Air Force fighter pilot during the Viet Nam war and rose through the ranks of the military to become a highly decorated fighter pilot who flew 105 combat missions over North Vietnam.

Following his Air Force career, he set numerous aviation records, including the Voyager flight and many of these records remain unbroken.

An inductee of the National Aviation Hall of Fame, he was the recipient of aviation’s most coveted awards and was presented the Citizens Medal by President Ronald Reagan. Throughout his life, Dick sought adventure and welcomed challenge, frequently finding himself at “danger’s door” wondering what THE NEXT FIVE MINUTES of his life would be like. In his words, “It’s great to be an American, to live in a free country where, if you can dream it, you can do it. The only way to fail is if you quit.”

Kelly will have books available for sale ($25) for any last minute Christmas shoppers!

Historical Aircraft Display Day at Mojave Air & Spaceport ‘Rutan Field’

Fly in and visit with other pilots and show off your airplane to visitors who love aviation!

We will sign Historical Aircraft Display forms

Presentation in MASP Board Room at 11 a.m. • Please RSVP info@mojavemuseum.org

Please NO DOGS OR OTHER Animals ON FLIGHTLINE!!! EXCEPT FOR SERVICE ANIMALS PLEASE NO SMOKING ON FLIGHTLINE!