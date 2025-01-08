2024 Year in Review — January by Aerotech News • January 8, 2025 5:07 pm Jan. 25: Edwards AFB, Calif. — Multiple F-16s Fighting Falcons from units around the nation descended upon Edwards Air Force Base, California to partake in Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, in celebration of the F-16’s first flight. The anniversary event was open to base residents and employees and featured a performance from the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team as well guest speakers who have contributed to both the developmental test of the F-16 and also those who have flown the aircraft in combat. (Air Force photograph by James West) Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Adrian Kiely, No.3 Squadron commanding officer, gives a thumbs up to his crew chiefs while taxiing for a take-off during Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 on January 23, 2024. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski) Jan. 23: Creech, AFB, Nev. — The 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., received the Air Force Historical Foundation’s 2023, James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle Award, Jan. 23. The award is earned by the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force for displaying bravery, determination, discipline, esprit de corps, and superior management of joint operations while accomplishing its mission under extremely difficult and hazardous conditions in multiple conflicts. This is the only wing to have won twice, and the award was previously won by the wing in 2017. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi) Jan. 31: Edwards AFB, Calif. — After a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Dr. Eileen A. Bjorkman, a prominent member of the Senior Executive Service, retired as the Executive Director of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Bjorkman’s career trajectory within the Air Force showcased her adaptability and resilience. Initially considering navigator training due to poor eyesight, she pivoted towards becoming a flight test engineer after learning about the opportunity at the Air Force Institute of Technology. (Air Force photograph)