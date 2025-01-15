2024 Year in Review — August by Aerotech News • January 15, 2025 5:16 pm August: Edwards AFB, Calif. — The 412th Test Wing tested a new weapons pylon that could remove traditional weapon constraints. Known as the Load Adaptable Modular Pylon, the equipment recently flew attached to a B-1B test aircraft with the 419th Flight Test Squadron. Designed by Boeing and referred to as the LAM, the unique pylon is designed to carry a variety of standard and emerging weapons with seamless transition, allowing for maximum agility while also strengthening weapon test infrastructure. While the B-1B was chosen due to aircraft availability at Edwards, the LAM can be modified for attachment to a variety of other aircraft if the need were to arise. (Air Force photograph by Richard Gonzales) Leaders from the 55th Wing, 55th Electronic Combat Group, and 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron stand ready to receive Air Combat Command’s first EA-37B Compass Call aircraft during a delivery ceremony at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2024. The EA-37B is a wide-area airborne electromagnetic attack weapon system using a heavily modified version of the Gulfstream G550 airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon) U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of the Air Combat Command, passes the guidon to Maj. Gen. Christopher Niemi, incoming commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center (USAFWC) during the USAFWC change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 2, 2024. The symbolic flag indicates all the authority of the incoming commander, who then assumes command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)