Defense Logistics Agency

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC,** as successor-in-interest to Science Applications International Corp., Fairfield, New Jersey (SPE8E3-25-D-0008, $3,008,600,000); and Noble Supply & Logistics,* Boston, Massachusetts (SPE8E3-25-D-0009, $1,940,200,000), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8E3-21-R-0001 for commercial maintenance, repair and operations products. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received for both Northeast Zones One and Two. These are two-year base contracts with four two-year option periods. Locations of performance are West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont, with a Jan.14, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

National Industries for the Blind Inc.,*** Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $86,319,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for unisex coats. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are North Carolina, Illinois and Texas, with a Jan. 14, 2030, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-B002).

Defense Energy Syndicate LLC,* Bronx, New York (SPE602-25-D-0750, $31,072,990); and TC Chemicals LLC, Pearland, Texas (SPE602-25-D-0751, $8,618,820), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements contract under solicitation SPE602-24-R-0705 for Lubricity Improver additives and fuel system icing inhibitors. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. These are two-year contracts with one 30-day carryover and one 90-day carryover. Locations of performance are inside and outside the continental U.S., with a Dec. 31, 2026, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. (Awarded December 23, 2024)

Army

Affolter Contracting Co. Inc.,* La Marque, Texas (W912EE-25-D-0001); B&K Construction Co. LLC,* Mandeville, Louisiana (W912EE-25-D-0002); Circle LLC, Belle Chasse,* Louisiana (W912EE-25-D-0003); and Tarpan Construction LLC,* Cottonport, Louisiana (W912EE-25-D-0004), will compete for each order of the $99,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract to perform studies, investigations, designs and construction of compacted, semi-compacted, and un-compacted embankments for levees and berms. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 14, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $23,753,893 modification (P00006) to contract W58RGZ-24-C-0026 for aviation maintenance support services. Work will be performed in Saudi Arabia, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2025. Fiscal 2025 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $23,753,893 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $18,480,000 for a ceiling-priced delivery order N00383-25-F-YY0U under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-YY01) for the repair of R2 trailing edge flaps used on the F/A-18 E/F aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida and work is expected to be completed by January 2027. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,055,200 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Small-disadvantaged business

***Mandatory source