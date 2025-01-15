Headlines — January 15

News

Trump’s pick to lead Pentagon spars with Dems at confirmation hearing

Controversial Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth appeared unapologetic and combative at his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, blasting the “left-wing media” for attacks on his character and dismissing concerns over his lack of qualifications for running the Pentagon.

Victims in JBLM sex abuse case say they’ve lost trust in doctors and the military

A former sergeant testified at Maj. Michael Stockin’s court-martial for sex abuse charges that he sought pain relief to “stay in the fight” as an infantry unit leader, only to experience “anger, anxiety, irritation” after being molested by the Army doctor at the military base in Washington state.

Two Marines spent years firing heavy weapons. Then came headaches and hemorrhage.

For Michael Lozano, it started with headaches that felt “like a needle” passing through his skull. William Wilcox had headaches, too. Then, he says, “my head exploded.”

A final rundown of the drones committed to Ukraine by the Biden administration

The Ukraine-Russia conflict has been the most intense two-way drone war in human history, with unmanned aerial systems being employed by both sides on a large scale for one-way attacks and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

101st Combat Aviation Brigade to deploy to Middle East for counter-ISIS mission

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade will deploy to the Middle East in early February to support ongoing operations against the Islamic State group. Approximately 2,000 air assault soldiers will ship overseas to take over “all aviation-related missions for the Joint Task Force” already there. The elements of the 101st will replace those from the 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade.

Marine Corps Osprey makes precautionary landing in Japan due to warning light

A Marine Corps Osprey made a precautionary landing at a commercial airport in southern Japan on Tuesday after a warning light activated.

Air Force

Repairs should conclude this week for A-10 Warthogs left stranded in Sicily after deployment

A monthslong wait for needed repairs that saw six Air National Guard attack jets stuck at a Navy base in Sicily should come to an end this week, according to service officials.

Take Sentinel off the Air Force books? ‘Doesn’t create new money,’ Kendall says.

Air Force leaders say their budgets aren’t big enough for all the service needs to do to prepare for great power competition with the likes of China—and amid this resource-constrained environment, one of the biggest item on the service’s books is the new Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile.

F-16 makes emergency landing on Okinawa, report says, as Vermont F-35s arrive for duty

An F-16C Fighting Falcon made an emergency landing here Monday, according to a local newspaper, the second such incident at the base in as many days.

From Olympian to airman: Elite athlete completes Air Force basic training

Three-time Olympic athlete Anita Alvarez has earned herself a new title: airman.

Space Force

Defense Department’s new tool to investigate on-orbit anomalies

Defense Department satellite operators will soon have a new tool to determine whether space weather was the likely cause of an on-orbit anomaly.

Defense

Stratolaunch readies second carrier plane for Talon-A hypersonic ride

Stratolaunch, a California-based firm building a reusable hypersonic test vehicle, is modifying its carrier aircraft to support high-speed test missions around the globe.

Veteran

Homeless vets and nursing home patients evacuated from West Los Angeles VA to escape wildfires

More than 100 mostly homeless veterans were evacuated from temporary shelters on the sprawling grounds of the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center to protect them against the bad air and encroaching wildfires that have devastated the city.